North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Analysis 2017-2023 by Vertical, End User & Region - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.2% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market would witness market growth of 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023

A Wi-Fi hotspot is a physical location that is used to access internet using wireless technology (WLAN) either through mobile device or a laptop. Wi-Fi is generally installed on public locations such as libraries, airports, hotels, and cafes. Growing adoption of mobile devices and smartphones by company employees is a vital change in the business landscape, on a global level. Employees of an organization use personal devices to gain access to the business networks and as a result, consume significant bandwidth. To manage bandwidth better, organizations work on deploying Wi-Fi Hotspot solutions.

Scope of the Report

Based on Component, the market report segments the market into Hardware, Software, and Services.

Hardware includes Wireless Hotspot Gateways, Wireless Hotspot Controllers, and Mobile Hotspot Devices.

Software includes Hotspot Management Systems, Wi-Fi Security Software, and Wi-Fi Hotspot Billing.

Services types include Professional and Managed services.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, Financial Services, Education, and Others.

Based on End User, the market report segments the market into Communication Service Provider & Network Operators, Enterprise, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Chapter 4. North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Vertical

Chapter 5. North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by End User

Chapter 6. North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Country

Chapter 7. Competitive Study

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Aptilo Networks AB

Boingo Wireless, Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (Ruckus Wireless, Inc.)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (Aruba Networks)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

iPass Inc.

Netgear, Inc.

Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent S.A.)

Ericsson AB

