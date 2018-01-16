Log in
North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Analysis 2017-2023 by Vertical, End User & Region - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.2% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/16/2018 | 06:59pm CET

The "North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market would witness market growth of 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023

A Wi-Fi hotspot is a physical location that is used to access internet using wireless technology (WLAN) either through mobile device or a laptop. Wi-Fi is generally installed on public locations such as libraries, airports, hotels, and cafes. Growing adoption of mobile devices and smartphones by company employees is a vital change in the business landscape, on a global level. Employees of an organization use personal devices to gain access to the business networks and as a result, consume significant bandwidth. To manage bandwidth better, organizations work on deploying Wi-Fi Hotspot solutions.

Scope of the Report

  • Based on Component, the market report segments the market into Hardware, Software, and Services.
  • Hardware includes Wireless Hotspot Gateways, Wireless Hotspot Controllers, and Mobile Hotspot Devices.
  • Software includes Hotspot Management Systems, Wi-Fi Security Software, and Wi-Fi Hotspot Billing.
  • Services types include Professional and Managed services.
  • Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, Financial Services, Education, and Others.
  • Based on End User, the market report segments the market into Communication Service Provider & Network Operators, Enterprise, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Chapter 4. North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Vertical

Chapter 5. North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by End User

Chapter 6. North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Country

Chapter 7. Competitive Study

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

  • Aptilo Networks AB
  • Boingo Wireless, Inc.
  • Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (Ruckus Wireless, Inc.)
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (Aruba Networks)
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • iPass Inc.
  • Netgear, Inc.
  • Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent S.A.)
  • Ericsson AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ghs44l/north_america?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
