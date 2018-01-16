North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Analysis 2017-2023 by Vertical, End User & Region - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.2% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market would witness market growth of
14.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023
A Wi-Fi hotspot is a physical location that is used to access internet
using wireless technology (WLAN) either through mobile device or a
laptop. Wi-Fi is generally installed on public locations such as
libraries, airports, hotels, and cafes. Growing adoption of mobile
devices and smartphones by company employees is a vital change in the
business landscape, on a global level. Employees of an organization use
personal devices to gain access to the business networks and as a
result, consume significant bandwidth. To manage bandwidth better,
organizations work on deploying Wi-Fi Hotspot solutions.
Scope of the Report
-
Based on Component, the market report segments the market into
Hardware, Software, and Services.
-
Hardware includes Wireless Hotspot Gateways, Wireless Hotspot
Controllers, and Mobile Hotspot Devices.
-
Software includes Hotspot Management Systems, Wi-Fi Security Software,
and Wi-Fi Hotspot Billing.
-
Services types include Professional and Managed services.
-
Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Telecom
& IT, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, Financial Services,
Education, and Others.
-
Based on End User, the market report segments the market into
Communication Service Provider & Network Operators, Enterprise, and
Others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Chapter 4. North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Vertical
Chapter 5. North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by End User
Chapter 6. North America Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Country
Chapter 7. Competitive Study
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
-
Aptilo Networks AB
-
Boingo Wireless, Inc.
-
Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (Ruckus Wireless, Inc.)
-
Cisco Systems, Inc.
-
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (Aruba Networks)
-
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
-
iPass Inc.
-
Netgear, Inc.
-
Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent S.A.)
-
Ericsson AB
