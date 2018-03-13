North American Contrast Injector Systems 2018: Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America Contrast Injector Systems Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Contrast Injector Systems Market would witness market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).

The rise in geriatric populace, coupled with rapid rise in chronic diseases as well as the interest in early and minimal-invasive diagnosis are the key factors that drive the growth of the contrast injector systems market. However, the costly contrast injector systems and the risks connected with the use of contrast media in the injector system is estimated to impede the market growth. Moreover, the increase in healthcare investment decision and the emergence of complicated ailments in growing economies are expected to generate rewarding opportunities for key market players.

Based on product, the market report segments the market into Injector Systems, Consumables, and Accessories. Injector Systems further sub segmented into CT Injector Systems, MRI Injector Systems, and Angiography Injector Systems. Consumables are further divided into Injector Head, Syringes, Tubing, and Other Consumables. The Application covered under the report includes Interventional Radiology, Interventional Cardiology, and Radiology. The end User covered under the report is Diagnostics Centers, Clinics & Others, and Hospitals .The report also covers geographical segmentation of Contrast Injector Systems market. The report also covers country wise segmentation of Contrast Injector Systems market. The countries included in the report are US, Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the North America Contrast Injector Systems Market. Key companies profiled in the report include General Electric (GE), Medtron AG, VIVID Imaging, Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, and Guerbet SA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. North America Contrast Injector Systems Market

4. North America Contrast Injector Systems Market by Application

5. North America Contrast Injector Systems Market by End User

6. North America Contrast Injector Systems Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

Bayer Ag

BRACCO SPA (BRACCO Imaging SPA)

Ge Healthcare (A Healthcare Division of GE Company)

Medtron AG

Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.

Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd.

Ulrich GmbH & Co. Kg

Vivid Imaging

Guerbet Group

