North American Contrast Injector Systems 2018: Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The North America Contrast Injector Systems Market would witness market
growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).
The rise in geriatric populace, coupled with rapid rise in chronic
diseases as well as the interest in early and minimal-invasive diagnosis
are the key factors that drive the growth of the contrast injector
systems market. However, the costly contrast injector systems and the
risks connected with the use of contrast media in the injector system is
estimated to impede the market growth. Moreover, the increase in
healthcare investment decision and the emergence of complicated ailments
in growing economies are expected to generate rewarding opportunities
for key market players.
Based on product, the market report segments the market into Injector
Systems, Consumables, and Accessories. Injector Systems further sub
segmented into CT Injector Systems, MRI Injector Systems, and
Angiography Injector Systems. Consumables are further divided into
Injector Head, Syringes, Tubing, and Other Consumables. The Application
covered under the report includes Interventional Radiology,
Interventional Cardiology, and Radiology. The end User covered under the
report is Diagnostics Centers, Clinics & Others, and Hospitals .The
report also covers geographical segmentation of Contrast Injector
Systems market. The report also covers country wise segmentation of
Contrast Injector Systems market. The countries included in the report
are US, Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of
the North America Contrast Injector Systems Market. Key companies
profiled in the report include General Electric (GE), Medtron AG, VIVID
Imaging, Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Sino
Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical
Co., Ltd, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, and Guerbet SA.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. North America Contrast Injector Systems Market
4. North America Contrast Injector Systems Market by Application
5. North America Contrast Injector Systems Market by End User
6. North America Contrast Injector Systems Market by Country
7. Company Profiles
-
Bayer Ag
-
BRACCO SPA (BRACCO Imaging SPA)
-
Ge Healthcare (A Healthcare Division of GE Company)
-
Medtron AG
-
Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.
-
Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd.
-
Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd.
-
Ulrich GmbH & Co. Kg
-
Vivid Imaging
-
Guerbet Group
