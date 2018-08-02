Log in
North American Emission Monitoring Systems Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 9.9% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/02/2018 | 11:27am CEST

The "North America Emission Monitoring Systems Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Emission Monitoring Systems Market size is expected to grow at a market growth of 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Rapid growth in the number of installations of emission monitoring systems across various industry verticals has opened new opportunities for new as well as existing players to offer efficient emission monitoring systems. CMES has grown to be an ultimate solution for emission regulation. The CEMS technology has been approved by major international organizations including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services. Hardware Type includes Gas Analyzer, Gas Sampling System, Sample Probe & Line, Flow & Opacity Monitors, Data Controller, and Others. The Services market is segmented into Professional and Managed Services. Based on System Type, the market is segmented into Predictive Emission Monitoring System and Continuous Emission Monitoring System.

Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Power Plants & Combustion, Metal & Mining, Building Materials, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp & Paper, Marine & Shipping, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries, & Fertilizers, and Others. Based on Countries, the market is segmented into U.S, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America.

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Group
  • Ametek Corporation
  • General Electric (GE)
  • Siemens AG
  • Parker-Hannifin
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Sick AG
  • Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Emerson Electric Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. North America Emission Monitoring Systems Market

Chapter 4. North America Emission Monitoring Systems Market by System Type

Chapter 5. North America Emission Monitoring Systems Market by Vertical

Chapter 6. North America Emission Monitoring Systems Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5xjpd6/north_american?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
