North American Emission Monitoring Systems Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 9.9% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
America Emission Monitoring Systems Market Analysis (2018-2024)"
The North America Emission Monitoring Systems Market size is expected to
grow at a market growth of 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
Rapid growth in the number of installations of emission monitoring
systems across various industry verticals has opened new opportunities
for new as well as existing players to offer efficient emission
monitoring systems. CMES has grown to be an ultimate solution for
emission regulation. The CEMS technology has been approved by major
international organizations including the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency.
Based on Type, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and
Services. Hardware Type includes Gas Analyzer, Gas Sampling System,
Sample Probe & Line, Flow & Opacity Monitors, Data Controller, and
Others. The Services market is segmented into Professional and Managed
Services. Based on System Type, the market is segmented into Predictive
Emission Monitoring System and Continuous Emission Monitoring System.
Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Power Plants &
Combustion, Metal & Mining, Building Materials, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp &
Paper, Marine & Shipping, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals,
Refineries, & Fertilizers, and Others. Based on Countries, the market is
segmented into U.S, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America.
Companies Mentioned
-
ABB Group
-
Ametek Corporation
-
General Electric (GE)
-
Siemens AG
-
Parker-Hannifin
-
Rockwell Automation
-
Sick AG
-
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific
-
Emerson Electric Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. North America Emission Monitoring Systems Market
Chapter 4. North America Emission Monitoring Systems Market by System
Type
Chapter 5. North America Emission Monitoring Systems Market by Vertical
Chapter 6. North America Emission Monitoring Systems Market by Country
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
