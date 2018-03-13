Log in
North American Osteotomy Plate Market Report 2017-2023 - Covers the Analysis of Key Stake Holders - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/13/2018 | 07:23pm CET

The "North America Osteotomy Plate Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Osteotomy Plate Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Increasing incidence of bone-related disorders, innovation of better osteotomy plates such as biocompatible plates, growing geriatric population, and growing number of surgical procedures are the factors that drive the growth of the osteotomy plates market.

Based on Material, the market report segments the market into metal osteotomy plates and polymer osteotomy plates. Metal osteotomy plates further sub segmented into stainless steel osteotomy plates and titanium osteotomy plates. Based on Application, the North America Osteotomy Plate market segments the market into knee surgery, hip surgery and others. Based on End-User, the market report segments the market into hospitals, clinics & ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Based on Countries, the North America Osteotomy Plate market segments the market into US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the North America Osteotomy Plate Market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Acumed LLC, FH Orthopedics S.A.S., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., AAP Implantate AG, Wright Medical Group N.V., OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. North America Osteotomy Plate Market

4. North America Osteotomy Plate Market by Application

5. North America Osteotomy Plate Market by End User

6. North America Osteotomy Plate Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Arthrex, Inc.
  • Acumed LLC
  • FH Orthopedics S.A.S.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
  • AAP Implantate AG
  • Wright Medical Group N.V.
  • OrthoPediatrics Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8f7ddn/north_american?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
