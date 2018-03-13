North American Osteotomy Plate Market Report 2017-2023 - Covers the Analysis of Key Stake Holders - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
America Osteotomy Plate Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Osteotomy Plate Market is expected to witness market
growth of 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).
Increasing incidence of bone-related disorders, innovation of better
osteotomy plates such as biocompatible plates, growing geriatric
population, and growing number of surgical procedures are the factors
that drive the growth of the osteotomy plates market.
Based on Material, the market report segments the market into metal
osteotomy plates and polymer osteotomy plates. Metal osteotomy plates
further sub segmented into stainless steel osteotomy plates and titanium
osteotomy plates. Based on Application, the North America Osteotomy
Plate market segments the market into knee surgery, hip surgery and
others. Based on End-User, the market report segments the market into
hospitals, clinics & ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Based on
Countries, the North America Osteotomy Plate market segments the market
into US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America.
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of
the North America Osteotomy Plate Market. Key companies profiled in the
report include Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Arthrex, Inc.,
Acumed LLC, FH Orthopedics S.A.S., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet
Holdings, Inc., AAP Implantate AG, Wright Medical Group N.V.,
OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. North America Osteotomy Plate Market
4. North America Osteotomy Plate Market by Application
5. North America Osteotomy Plate Market by End User
6. North America Osteotomy Plate Market by Country
7. Company Profiles
-
Johnson & Johnson
-
Stryker Corporation
-
Arthrex, Inc.
-
Acumed LLC
-
FH Orthopedics S.A.S.
-
B. Braun Melsungen AG
-
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
-
AAP Implantate AG
-
Wright Medical Group N.V.
-
OrthoPediatrics Corp.
