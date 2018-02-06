North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2017-2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive anaysis of the Water Filtration Bottle Market in North America including market sizing, market share by competitor, market share by distribution channel, drivers, restraints, product pricing trends, industry quotations, company profiles and market forecasts to 2024 for the United States and Canada

The terms and definitions for the bottled water filtration and purification are as follows:

Water Filtration: This process typically involves the removal of bacteria, protozoa, chemicals and - pesticides from water utilizing membrane filter in a water filtration bottle.

Water Purification: Generally speaking, a water filter is designed to remove waterborne protozoa and bacteria, but not viruses. A water purifier is designed to combat all three classes of microbes, including viruses. UV light, chemical purification treatments, boiling or mechanical pump purifiers are required to deactivate viruses or killing them., making it a more thorough process to remove possible contaminants.

Hollow Fiber Membrane: Hollow fiber membrane is a type of filtration, which utilizes numerous long porous filaments packed inside a body. Each filament is very narrow in diameter and very flexible. These are one of the most commonly used filtration systems.

Ceramic Filters: Ceramic filter systems consist of a porous ceramic filter that is attached to, or sits on top of a plastic or ceramic receptacle. Contaminated water is poured into a top container. It passes through the filter(s) into a receptacle below.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Scope of Research

II. Terms & Definitions

III. Research Methodology

IV. Executive Summary .

V. North American Water Filtration Bottle Market

a. Market Measurements

b. Market Drivers

c. Market Drivers, Market Participant Quotes

d. Market Challenges

e. Market Challenges, Market Participants Quotes

f. Market Trends

VI. Market Data.

a. Market Share by Revenue, by Region

b. Market Split by Revenue, by Price Range

c. Market Split by Revenue, by Company

d. Market Split by Revenue, by Distribution Channel

e. Brand Ranking, North America

f. Revenue Forecast, North America

g. Revenue Forecast, United States

h. Revenue Forecast, Canada

i. Market Analysis, North America

j. Market Analysis, North America by Revenue

k. Market Analysis, North America - Bubble Map of Regional Trends

l. Market Analysis, North America - Consumer and Market Trends

VI. Filtration Bottles, Product Trends.

a. Filtration Water Bottles by Price

b. Filtration Water Bottles by Capacity

IX. Competitive Landscape

X. About the Publisher

Companies Mentioned

Aquasana

Bobble

CamelBak

Grayl

Kor

LifeSaver

Lifestraw

Sawyer

The Clorox Company (BRITA)

Thermos

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lx9bh6/north_american?w=4

