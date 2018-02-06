Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2017-2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2018 | 10:31am CET

The "North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive anaysis of the Water Filtration Bottle Market in North America including market sizing, market share by competitor, market share by distribution channel, drivers, restraints, product pricing trends, industry quotations, company profiles and market forecasts to 2024 for the United States and Canada

The terms and definitions for the bottled water filtration and purification are as follows:

Water Filtration: This process typically involves the removal of bacteria, protozoa, chemicals and - pesticides from water utilizing membrane filter in a water filtration bottle.

Water Purification: Generally speaking, a water filter is designed to remove waterborne protozoa and bacteria, but not viruses. A water purifier is designed to combat all three classes of microbes, including viruses. UV light, chemical purification treatments, boiling or mechanical pump purifiers are required to deactivate viruses or killing them., making it a more thorough process to remove possible contaminants.

Hollow Fiber Membrane: Hollow fiber membrane is a type of filtration, which utilizes numerous long porous filaments packed inside a body. Each filament is very narrow in diameter and very flexible. These are one of the most commonly used filtration systems.

Ceramic Filters: Ceramic filter systems consist of a porous ceramic filter that is attached to, or sits on top of a plastic or ceramic receptacle. Contaminated water is poured into a top container. It passes through the filter(s) into a receptacle below.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Scope of Research

II. Terms & Definitions

III. Research Methodology

IV. Executive Summary .

V. North American Water Filtration Bottle Market

a. Market Measurements

b. Market Drivers

c. Market Drivers, Market Participant Quotes

d. Market Challenges

e. Market Challenges, Market Participants Quotes

f. Market Trends

VI. Market Data.

a. Market Share by Revenue, by Region

b. Market Split by Revenue, by Price Range

c. Market Split by Revenue, by Company

d. Market Split by Revenue, by Distribution Channel

e. Brand Ranking, North America

f. Revenue Forecast, North America

g. Revenue Forecast, United States

h. Revenue Forecast, Canada

i. Market Analysis, North America

j. Market Analysis, North America by Revenue

k. Market Analysis, North America - Bubble Map of Regional Trends

l. Market Analysis, North America - Consumer and Market Trends

VI. Filtration Bottles, Product Trends.

a. Filtration Water Bottles by Price

b. Filtration Water Bottles by Capacity

IX. Competitive Landscape

X. About the Publisher

Companies Mentioned

  • Aquasana
  • Bobble
  • CamelBak
  • Grayl
  • Kor
  • LifeSaver
  • Lifestraw
  • Sawyer
  • The Clorox Company (BRITA)
  • Thermos

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lx9bh6/north_american?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:05a LENOVO : Datacentrix takes the honour of hosting annual Barloworld Tech Day
10:04a THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC : - Stabilisation Notice
10:03a Boeing signs nearly $1 billion of services deals, eyes $50 billion target
10:03a Japan Tobacco to launch new smokeless product this year
10:03a GLOBAL PEPTIC ULCER DRUGS MARKET 2017-2025 : A Highly Competitive Market Comprising a Large Number of Players
10:03a GLOBAL OSTEOPOROSIS TREATMENT MARKET 2017-2025 : Key Players are Allergan, Amgen, Actavis, Eli Lilly and Co, F.Hoffmann La Roche, GSK, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer &Teva
10:02a TECHNOPOLIS OYJ : Publication of Technopolis Financial Statement Release 2017
10:02a ITOCHU : Smart battery business signs deal to supply in Japan
10:02a Global $33.2 Bn Pharmaceutical Filtration Market 2017-2025 - Focus on Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration and Other Techniques
10:01a YPO to Host World’s Top Business Leaders and Innovators at 2018 YPO EDGE in Singapore
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : German industrial union, employers reach pace-setting pay deal
2PANDORA : PANDORA : REPORTS 15% REVENUE GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCY FOR 2017 AND 37.3% EBITDA MARGIN
3BP : BP's profits surge as it leaves downturn behind
4CIRRUS LOGIC, INC. : Apple supplier Cirrus plunges after disappointing results
5DRDGOLD LTD. : DRDGOLD : releases forecast and pro forma financial information for WRTRP acquisition

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.