North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2017-2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2017" report
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive anaysis of the Water Filtration Bottle Market in North
America including market sizing, market share by competitor, market
share by distribution channel, drivers, restraints, product pricing
trends, industry quotations, company profiles and market forecasts to
2024 for the United States and Canada
The terms and definitions for the bottled water filtration and
purification are as follows:
Water Filtration: This process typically involves the removal of
bacteria, protozoa, chemicals and - pesticides from water utilizing
membrane filter in a water filtration bottle.
Water Purification: Generally speaking, a water filter is designed to
remove waterborne protozoa and bacteria, but not viruses. A water
purifier is designed to combat all three classes of microbes, including
viruses. UV light, chemical purification treatments, boiling or
mechanical pump purifiers are required to deactivate viruses or killing
them., making it a more thorough process to remove possible contaminants.
Hollow Fiber Membrane: Hollow fiber membrane is a type of filtration,
which utilizes numerous long porous filaments packed inside a body. Each
filament is very narrow in diameter and very flexible. These are one of
the most commonly used filtration systems.
Ceramic Filters: Ceramic filter systems consist of a porous ceramic
filter that is attached to, or sits on top of a plastic or ceramic
receptacle. Contaminated water is poured into a top container. It passes
through the filter(s) into a receptacle below.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Scope of Research
II. Terms & Definitions
III. Research Methodology
IV. Executive Summary .
V. North American Water Filtration Bottle Market
a. Market Measurements
b. Market Drivers
c. Market Drivers, Market Participant Quotes
d. Market Challenges
e. Market Challenges, Market Participants Quotes
f. Market Trends
VI. Market Data.
a. Market Share by Revenue, by Region
b. Market Split by Revenue, by Price Range
c. Market Split by Revenue, by Company
d. Market Split by Revenue, by Distribution Channel
e. Brand Ranking, North America
f. Revenue Forecast, North America
g. Revenue Forecast, United States
h. Revenue Forecast, Canada
i. Market Analysis, North America
j. Market Analysis, North America by Revenue
k. Market Analysis, North America - Bubble Map of Regional Trends
l. Market Analysis, North America - Consumer and Market Trends
VI. Filtration Bottles, Product Trends.
a. Filtration Water Bottles by Price
b. Filtration Water Bottles by Capacity
IX. Competitive Landscape
X. About the Publisher
Companies Mentioned
-
Aquasana
-
Bobble
-
CamelBak
-
Grayl
-
Kor
-
LifeSaver
-
Lifestraw
-
Sawyer
-
The Clorox Company (BRITA)
-
Thermos
