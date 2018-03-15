Log in
North American Whey Protein Market 2018 Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/15/2018 | 11:25am EDT

The "North America Whey Protein Market 2018 Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America accounts for around 30% of the global market share. The market is expected to reach at $4.5 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecasted period.

The North American whey protein market is driven by global forces such as liberalization in trade, growing demand of whey in developing countries and awareness about the obesity among local population. Growing consumer awareness about dietary proteins and increasing consumption of dietary supplements are shaping the demand and consumption dynamics of whey protein in the region.

Amongst the countries in North America, U.S. dominates the whey protein market followed by Mexico and Canada. U.S. accounts for around 70% of the North America whey protein market. Consumption of protein and economic stability move in tandem with each other as rising affluence leads to shift in diet from carbohydrate rich food to protein rich food. Economic stability in Mexico and in Asia-Pacific has created high demand for whey protein based products.

Growing application of whey protein particularly across wide range of foods and beverages products has given the boost to the market in emerging economies in Asia Pacific and South America region. Huge demand from Asia-Pacific region and the corresponding pressure on the producers to enhance the production at low costs to maximize profit gains has turned the attention towards lucrative exports markets. Moreover, the local urge of whey protein among athletes, body builders and gym enthusiasts also forms a major force to drive the whey protein consumption in the region. Increased demand for whey based products in sports, personal-care and medical industry is expected to maintain a steady consumption rate during the forecast period.

Major whey protein manufacturers in the North American regions like Hilmar ingredients, Milk Specialties Global and American Dairy Products Institute are focusing more on research and developments to explore different applications of whey protein across various segments of the industry. The market of whey protein is growing rapidly particularly in countries like China, India and Brazil. North American manufacturers are focused on tapping favorable conditions in these countries. In addition, expansion of production facility in foreign market by acquisition and collaboration is other major strategy of the market.

Key Deliverables

  • Market trends since 2014 and five year forecasts of market growth
  • Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends
  • Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries
  • Supply & demand side trend and analysis
  • Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern
  • Insights on growth potential of the market
  • Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments & strategies adopted
  • Competitive landscape of the industry

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Summary

3. Industry Dynamics

4. Market Size and Forecast

5. Country Market Share

6. Competitive Analysis

7. Company Profiles

  • Agropur MSI, LLC
  • American Dairy Products Institute
  • Arla Foods
  • Carbery Group
  • Champignon-Hofmeister Group
  • DMK Group
  • Fonterra Co-operative Group
  • FrieslandCampina Ingredients
  • Glanbia Plc
  • Hilmar Cheese Company Inc
  • Lactalis Ingredients
  • Land O'Lakes Inc
  • Leprino
  • Milk Specialties Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3f6cj2/north_america?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
