North American Whey Protein Market 2018 Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North
America Whey Protein Market 2018 Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2022"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
North America accounts for around 30% of the global market share. The
market is expected to reach at $4.5 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of
7.4% during the forecasted period.
The North American whey protein market is driven by global forces such
as liberalization in trade, growing demand of whey in developing
countries and awareness about the obesity among local population.
Growing consumer awareness about dietary proteins and increasing
consumption of dietary supplements are shaping the demand and
consumption dynamics of whey protein in the region.
Amongst the countries in North America, U.S. dominates the whey protein
market followed by Mexico and Canada. U.S. accounts for around 70% of
the North America whey protein market. Consumption of protein and
economic stability move in tandem with each other as rising affluence
leads to shift in diet from carbohydrate rich food to protein rich food.
Economic stability in Mexico and in Asia-Pacific has created high demand
for whey protein based products.
Growing application of whey protein particularly across wide range of
foods and beverages products has given the boost to the market in
emerging economies in Asia Pacific and South America region. Huge demand
from Asia-Pacific region and the corresponding pressure on the producers
to enhance the production at low costs to maximize profit gains has
turned the attention towards lucrative exports markets. Moreover, the
local urge of whey protein among athletes, body builders and gym
enthusiasts also forms a major force to drive the whey protein
consumption in the region. Increased demand for whey based products in
sports, personal-care and medical industry is expected to maintain a
steady consumption rate during the forecast period.
Major whey protein manufacturers in the North American regions like
Hilmar ingredients, Milk Specialties Global and American Dairy Products
Institute are focusing more on research and developments to explore
different applications of whey protein across various segments of the
industry. The market of whey protein is growing rapidly particularly in
countries like China, India and Brazil. North American manufacturers are
focused on tapping favorable conditions in these countries. In addition,
expansion of production facility in foreign market by acquisition and
collaboration is other major strategy of the market.
Key Deliverables
-
Market trends since 2014 and five year forecasts of market growth
-
Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand
trends
-
Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries
-
Supply & demand side trend and analysis
-
Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern
-
Insights on growth potential of the market
-
Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments &
strategies adopted
-
Competitive landscape of the industry
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Summary
3. Industry Dynamics
4. Market Size and Forecast
5. Country Market Share
6. Competitive Analysis
7. Company Profiles
-
Agropur MSI, LLC
-
American Dairy Products Institute
-
Arla Foods
-
Carbery Group
-
Champignon-Hofmeister Group
-
DMK Group
-
Fonterra Co-operative Group
-
FrieslandCampina Ingredients
-
Glanbia Plc
-
Hilmar Cheese Company Inc
-
Lactalis Ingredients
-
Land O'Lakes Inc
-
Leprino
-
Milk Specialties Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3f6cj2/north_america?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005913/en/