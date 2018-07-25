Log in
North Dakota Democratic NPL Party : Will Cramer Continue To Threaten Social Security & Medicare?

07/25/2018 | 01:03am CEST

Vice President Pence Supports Health Care Plan That Would Shift Burden onto Seniors

(BISMARCK, ND) - Ahead of Vice President Pence's visit to Grand Forks tomorrow, Courtney Rice, Press Secretary for the North Dakota Democratic-NPL questioned whether Congressman Cramer will continue to stand with his Washington party bosses and support a policy that jeopardizes the dignity of a secure retirement:

'Congressman Cramer has already made clear his support for dangerous, anti-senior policies and would support chipping away at earned benefits for Social Security and Medicare recipients. Ahead of Vice President Pence's visit, Cramer needs to demonstrate whether he stands with North Dakota's seniors. If he does, we hope he'll use his time with the Vice President to advocate on their behalf.'

Read more on Cramer's anti-senior agenda here and here.

###

Disclaimer

North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 23:02:03 UTC
