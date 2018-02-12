North Dakota State University : Biological sciences seminar to feature ecology expert

The NDSU Department of Biological Sciences is set to host a seminar by Jeff Wesner, assistant professor of biology at the University of South Dakota, Vermillion, Friday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. in Loftsgard 114.

Everyone is welcome.

Wesner's talk is titled 'Tile Drains, Contaminants, and Food Webs in the Prairie Potholes.'

His research group focuses on how food webs create links between water and land. The researchers concentrate on such issues as fish species loss, pollution, habitat modification and bacterial invasions the impact ecosystems.

Wesner earned his bachelor's degree at the University of Oklahoma, master's degree in biology from Western Carolina University and doctorate in zoology at the University of Oklahoma.

