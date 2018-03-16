North Korea's Networks Keep Money Flowing Despite Sanctions, U.N. Report Says

By Ian Talley in Washington and Farnaz Fassihi at the United Nations

A United Nations investigation published Friday concluded North Korea has continued to evade global sanctions through a network of international operations, but diplomats said new penalties likely would be on hold until after the leaders of U.S. and North Korea meet in May.

The report, prepared for the U.N. Security Council by a panel of independent experts, recommended that the U.N. impose more sanctions and member countries better enforce existing ones. Experts acknowledged that tough economic sanctions have disrupted key revenue streams that keep Pyongyang's regime and its military and nuclear programs afloat.

The report also raises questions about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's willingness to denuclearize. Mr. Kim has offered a face-to-face meeting with President Donald Trump in May to discuss giving up his nuclear arsenal in exchange for security for his regime.

Some Security Council diplomats said the anticipated meeting has overshadowed further action to punish North Korea for the sanctions-evading activities that the report detailed.

"I think with the summit happening, it will freeze any discussion of additional sanctions," one council diplomat said. "There is a pause mentality now."

Typically, after a panel of experts report is published, the Security Council's sanctions committee on North Korea reviews the report and makes recommendations for additional action. The committee also would ask countries allegedly aiding Pyongyang to evade sanctions to better enforce the restrictions.

But with the talks planned between Mr. Kim and Mr. Trump, some U.N. officials and analysts say China and Russia are unlikely to back more rigorous sanctions by the Security Council, partly as a challenge to the U.S. and partly out of concern it could exacerbate tensions before the sensitive negotiations.

U.S. national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster met Monday with members of the Security Council and diplomats from South Korea and Japan to encourage them to keep the pressure on Mr. Kim's regime. Diplomats said Gen. McMaster in the meeting "very much credited" U.S. and international efforts to pressure North Korea for the diplomatic outreach by Pyongyang.

"It was very clear that Americans wanted the sanctions to continue working," another Council diplomat said.

Ramped-up efforts by the U.S. and the U.N. over the last year created one of the most comprehensive sanctions regimes in modern history, cutting critical North Korean commodity exports, curbing fuel imports and squeezing other foreign currency operations.

U.N. member nations are suspending ties with Pyongyang, banning trade and kicking out North Korean workers, diplomats and suspected agents.

But North Korea's myriad illicit networks, sophisticated evasion schemes, lax implementation of sanctions by many U.N. members and a cadre of nations still collaborating with Pyongyang risks jeopardizing the pressure campaign.

"This year could represent a critical window of opportunity before a potential miscalculation with disastrous implications for international peace and security," the U.N. panel of experts said in their report. The expansion of the U.N. sanctions regime "is yet to be matched by the requisite political will, international coordination, prioritization and resource allocation necessary to drive effective implementation," the experts warned.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the main findings of a draft of the report in February. The final report published Thursday, which includes nearly 150 additional pages of documentation, details the global scale of North Korea's evasion operations. Investigators document chemical, nuclear and conventional weapon sales to Syria, Myanmar and a host of African nations.

The report cites trade documents and satellite data on midnight ship-to-ship fuel transfers and other efforts to obscure illegal commodity deals.

It also details the hive of interconnected corporate agents and firms colluding across continents to raise illicit revenues for the Kim regime, including through shell corporations, fake identities and false documents. The report provides fresh details on a cyberattack against the U.N. panel that a Microsoft investigation attributed to a state actor.

And U.N. experts also cataloged their financial forensics of North Korean diplomats and their agents opening bank accounts in Europe and Asia to funnel illicit cash back to Pyongyang.

Besides calling for U.N. member countries to implement all of the existing sanctions, the panel of experts urged the Security Council to blacklist many of the agents, firms and key individuals named in the report.

