North Somerset District Council : Improvements to The Portbury Hundreds

22 May 2018, 9:35 am

A £90,000 scheme to improve The Portbury Hundreds (A369) in Portishead starts on Monday 4 June.

The work between the Sheepway roundabout and Junction 19 will include drainage improvements, carriageway patching, refreshed road markings and vegetation and litter clearing.

To minimise disruption, the works will be carried out using a road closure on five consecutive nights from 8pm to 5am.

The diversion route will be via the B3124 (Clevedon Road/Walton Road), B3130 (Tickenham Road/Clevedon Road), B3128 (Tickenham Hill/Clevedon Road), B3129 (Beggar Bush Lane), A369 Abbots (Leigh Road, Pill Road, Haberfield Hill, Martcombe Road) and vice versa.

Cllr Elfan Ap Rees, North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for highways said this was a great example of using a night closure to maximise the range of works undertaken in a short period of time.

'Traffic data shows that vehicle movements reduce significantly on The Portbury Hundreds after 8pm before increasing again from 6am. We are taking the opportunity to carry out a broad range of works within this time frame to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum for road users.

'Once completed, the surfacing and drainage elements of the works will reduce the amount of water collecting and pooling on the road surface helping to improve road safety.'