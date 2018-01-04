Northern Ireland Water : Sewer Rehabilitation – Springwell Park, Groomsport

Sewer Rehabilitation - Springwell Park, Groomsport

04 January 2018 16:11

NI Water through our appointed contractor Conwell Contracts Ltd will commence sewer rehabilitation works in the Springwell Park area of Groomsport in January 2018. This will include works in Springwell Park, Springwell Crescent, Groomsport Road and the Donaghadee Road. We anticipate these works will take approximately 4 months to complete.

Once complete, these works will improve the existing infrastructure; reduce the risk of out of sewer flooding and environmental pollution.

Detailed traffic arrangements have been discussed with the Department for Infrastructure to try to minimise the impact of these works on residents, businesses, road users and the public. In order to carry out the work safely it will be necessary to have a temporary lane closure for 2 weeks followed by a road closure at Donaghadee Road, Groomsport for 10 weeks. Diversions will be in place via Bangor Road and the A2 Donaghadee Road. Vehicular access will be maintained for residents where possible and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Normal working hours will be 8.00am to 5.30pm; however, it may be necessary on occasions for the work to be undertaken outside of these hours.

As part of the preparations for this scheme, NI Water would like to invite the public along to a 'drop-in' information event, where business owners, residents and the public are welcome to come along to find out more about the overall project.

Date: Wednesday 10 January 2018

Time: 4pm to 7pm - please feel free to drop in at any stage during this period

Location: Groomsport Parish Church - The Maxwell Hall

30A Main Street, Groomsport

Co Down

BT19 6JR

We would like to take this opportunity to provide the public with more detailed information on proposals and timings for this significant project within the area. Members of the NI Water project team along with representative from our contractor Dawson Wam will be available at any stage between 4pm and 7pm to discuss the scheme in further detail and address any concerns you may have.

NI Water would like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation and will do everything we can to reduce disruption while we complete these essential works. Customer queries should be directed to Waterline on 03457 440088.

ENDS. For further information, please contact NI Water's Press Office on 02890 354710 or email [email protected]