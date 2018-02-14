Log in
Northfield Bancorp : Bank Promotes Eileen Bergin and Irene Greenman to Senior Vice President

02/14/2018 | 05:36pm EST

WOODBRIDGE, NEW JERSEY, FEBRUARY 15, 2018.Steven M. Klein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northfield Bank, announced today that Eileen Bergin and Irene Greenman have been promoted to Senior Vice President.

Eileen Bergin holds the titles of Corporate Secretary, In-House Counsel and CRA Officer and also is responsible for Corporate Governance leadership. Ms. Bergin joined Northfield Bank in 2009 as Vice President of Corporate Governance after a 24 year career in the legal and financial industries.

Irene Greenman joined Northfield in 2010 as Vice President of Loan Servicing after a 16 year career in banking operations. Irene oversees the daily operations of the bank's loan servicing department and provides leadership in mergers, acquisitions and system conversions.

Media Contact:Damien Kane, Director of Marketing, (732) 499-7200 x2503

Northfield Bancorp Inc. published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2018 22:35:06 UTC.

