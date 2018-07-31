Northwell, North American Partners in Anesthesia renew anesthesiology services agreement

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwell Health and North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) announced today they have signed a new five-year agreement to provide anesthesiology services at North Shore University Hospital (NSUH) in Manhasset, NY, Long Island Jewish (LIJ) Medical Center in New Hyde Park, LIJ Forest Hills, LIJ Valley Stream, and Glen Cove, Plainview, Syosset and Huntington hospitals.



“The agreement builds on a longstanding relationship that began more than 30 years ago,” said Mark J. Solazzo, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Northwell. “We’re proud to have NAPA as our partner and look forward to continuing our strong collaboration.”

“The continuation of this agreement reaffirms our combined commitment to providing excellent care and superior service, while making health care more efficient and cost-effective for patients,” said John F. Di Capua, MD, CEO of NAPA Management Services Corporation. “NAPA’s 390 Northwell clinicians will continue to build on the decades of professional collaboration shared with the Northwell surgeons, perioperative nurses and support teams.”

"We are proud of the 30 year relationship between NAPA and Northwell, and this new agreement recognizes both our continued commitment to patient care, and the dedication and skill our NAPA clinicians bring to their patients every day," said Dale Anderson, MD, Managing Partner, NAPA NY.

The new agreement also strengthens Northwell’s Anesthesiology Residency Program, which includes 24 physicians at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NSUH, LIJ, LIJ Valley Stream and Northwell’s Center for Advanced Medicine in Lake Success, NY.

NAPA was established by anesthesiologists from North Shore University Hospital in 1986. It has grown to become one of the nation’s largest anesthesia management companies, serving more than 200 hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and physician offices throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast.

“Our relationship has been mutually rewarding and, more importantly, NAPA has brought a level of standardization and quality that has enhanced patient safety,” said Lawrence G. Smith, MD, MACP, executive vice president and physician-in-chief at Northwell, and dean of the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, 665 outpatient facilities and more than 18,500 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 66,000 employees – 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu.

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

Founded in 1986, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is the leading single specialty anesthesia management company in the United States. NAPA is comprised of the most respected clinical staff, providing more than a million patients annually with high quality and patient-centered care. The company is known for partnering with hospitals and other health care facilities across the nation to provide anesthesia services and perioperative leadership that maximize operating room performance, enhance revenue, and demonstrate consistent patient and surgeon satisfaction ratings. For more information, please visit www.NAPAanesthesia.com.

