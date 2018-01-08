Norton Rose Fulbright : Promotes 10 New Partners in the US

On Jan. 1, Norton Rose Fulbright promoted 10 lawyers to partner in the United States. The new partners are: Beau Cox and Seth Isgur, commercial litigation; Sumantha Rani Sedor, corporate and life sciences; Brenda Hanzl and Becky Limmer, corporate, M&A and securities; Mina Matin, financial institutions and insurance; Eric Daucher and Ryan Manns, financial restructuring and insolvency; Noah Pollak, projects; and Jarret Stephens, real estate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006458/en/

Norton Rose Fulbright promoted 10 US lawyers to partner on Jan. 1. They are Beau Cox (top row, from left), Eric Daucher, Brenda Hanzl, Seth Isgur and Becky Limmer. Ryan Manns (bottom row, from left), Mina Matin, Noah Pollak, Sumantha (Sumi) Sedor and Jarret Stephens. (Photo: Business Wire )

Daryl Lansdale, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“We are incredibly proud of our 2018 partner class and would like to congratulate each of them on this significant achievement. These lawyers reflect the breadth and depth of our service offerings to our US and global clients, representing many key industries in major markets across the United States. Our diverse group of new partners have all demonstrated their unwavering commitment to our firm and dedication to outstanding client service.”

Commercial litigation

Beau Cox is a trial lawyer who represents clients in major business-to-business disputes. Based in Norton Rose Fulbright’s Dallas office, Mr. Cox represents a broad array of companies, including several large, publicly-traded banks, two of the nation’s largest motion picture theatre companies, numerous oil and gas exploration/investment companies and several private equity companies. He received his JD from Texas Tech University School of Law and his BA from The University of the South.

Seth Isgur is a litigator and CPA who focuses his practice on a wide range of complex commercial disputes. Based in the firm’s Houston office, Mr. Isgur’s legal and business background have enabled him to represent clients in a variety of matters, including substantial experience litigating class actions, tax disputes, indemnity actions and eminent domain matters. He received his JD from The University of Texas School of Law, along with bachelor and master degrees in business from The University of Texas.

Corporate and life sciences

Sumantha (Sumi) Sedor advises clients on licensing transactions, distribution and supply arrangements, product acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances and corporate partnering in the life sciences industry. Based in New York, Ms. Sedor’s practice also includes corporate restructurings, venture capital, private investments in public companies transactions, corporate governance and other general corporate matters. She received her JD from Pace University School of Law and earned her BS from Boston College.

Corporate, M&A and securities

Brenda Hanzl focuses primarily on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, equity investments, development matters and workouts and restructurings within the electric power, midstream, transportation and commodity industries. Based in the firm’s Houston office, Ms. Hanzl has significant experience in all aspects of the power sector, including traditional generation, wind, solar, hydro and landfill gas. She earned her JD from Georgetown University Law School and her masters and BA degrees from American University.

Becky Limmer is an energy transactions lawyer and primarily focuses on advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, equity investments, project financings, tax equity investments, development matters, workouts and restructurings within the energy industry, with a focus on domestic renewable energy projects. Based in Norton Rose Fulbright’s Washington, DC office, Ms. Limmer earned her JD from the University of Virginia School of Law and her BS from Washington & Lee University.

Financial institutions and insurance

Mina Matin is a commercial disputes lawyer and represents international insurers, reinsurers and captive insurance companies in international litigation and arbitration matters around the world. Ms. Matin has particular experience in Bermuda Form arbitrations in both London and Bermuda. Licensed to practice law in New York, California and Bermuda, she is also qualified as a barrister and solicitor of England & Wales. Based in Norton Rose Fulbright’s New York office, she earned her LL.B., with honors, from University College London.

Financial restructuring and insolvency

Eric Daucher concentrates on bankruptcy and financial restructuring, including related litigation and appeals and is based in Norton Rose Fulbright’s New York office. In addition to representing parties in major chapter 11 bankruptcies, Mr. Daucher frequently represents liquidators, administrators, and similar parties in chapter 15 cross-border bankruptcy cases and significant stakeholders in major chapter 9 municipal bankruptcies. He received his JD from Emory University School of Law and his BA from Trinity College.

Ryan Manns represents a wide array of clients in different stages of business restructurings involving transactional and litigation-related engagements. Based in Norton Rose Fulbright’s Dallas office, Mr. Manns frequently advises secured lenders, corporate debtors, unsecured creditors, and acquirers of financially-distressed companies in complex business restructuring matters. He received his JD from the Howard University School of Law and his BA from The University of Notre Dame.

Projects

Noah Pollak represents project sponsors, lenders, financial institutions and other project participants in a wide range of domestic and international transactions. He has been particularly active in the acquisition, development, financing and operation of renewable and conventional energy infrastructure projects. After spending several years in the New York office, Mr. Pollak has been based in Washington, DC since 2012. He earned his JD from Seton Hall University School of Law and received his BS from Hobart College.

Real estate

Jarret Stephens advises on real estate matters, including joint ventures; acquisitions and dispositions of real estate; acquisitions and dispositions of development (“air”) rights; sale and leaseback transactions; financings; and leases for office, retail and office premises. Based in New York, Ms. Stephens’ client base spans multiple industries – from healthcare to financial services to retail – and includes several Fortune 500 companies. She received her JD from Fordham University Law School and her BA from Skidmore College.

Notes for editors:

Norton Rose Fulbright is a global law firm. We provide the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. We have more than 4000 lawyers and other legal staff based in more than 50 cities across Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

Recognized for our industry focus, we are strong across all the key industry sectors: financial institutions; energy; infrastructure, mining and commodities; transport; technology and innovation; and life sciences and healthcare. Through our global risk advisory group, we leverage our industry experience with our knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance and governance issues to provide our clients with practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.

Wherever we are, we operate in accordance with our global business principles of quality, unity and integrity. We aim to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of our offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg. For more information, see nortonrosefulbright.com/legal-notices.

Law around the world

nortonrosefulbright.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006458/en/