Norton Rose Fulbright : Promotes 10 New Partners in the US

On Jan. 1, Norton Rose Fulbright promoted 10 lawyers to partner in the
United States. The new partners are: Beau Cox and Seth Isgur,
commercial litigation; Sumantha Rani Sedor, corporate and life
sciences; Brenda Hanzl and Becky Limmer, corporate, M&A
and securities; Mina Matin, financial institutions and insurance; Eric
Daucher and Ryan Manns, financial restructuring and
insolvency; Noah Pollak, projects; and Jarret Stephens,
real estate.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006458/en/
Norton Rose Fulbright promoted 10 US lawyers to partner on Jan. 1. They are Beau Cox (top row, from left), Eric Daucher, Brenda Hanzl, Seth Isgur and Becky Limmer. Ryan Manns (bottom row, from left), Mina Matin, Noah Pollak, Sumantha (Sumi) Sedor and Jarret Stephens. (Photo: Business Wire )
Daryl Lansdale, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:
“We are incredibly proud of our 2018 partner class and would like to
congratulate each of them on this significant achievement. These lawyers
reflect the breadth and depth of our service offerings to our US and
global clients, representing many key industries in major markets across
the United States. Our diverse group of new partners have all
demonstrated their unwavering commitment to our firm and dedication to
outstanding client service.”
Commercial litigation
Beau Cox is a trial lawyer who represents clients in major
business-to-business disputes. Based in Norton Rose Fulbright’s Dallas
office, Mr. Cox represents a broad array of companies, including several
large, publicly-traded banks, two of the nation’s largest motion picture
theatre companies, numerous oil and gas exploration/investment companies
and several private equity companies. He received his JD from Texas Tech
University School of Law and his BA from The University of the South.
Seth Isgur is a litigator and CPA who focuses his practice on a
wide range of complex commercial disputes. Based in the firm’s Houston
office, Mr. Isgur’s legal and business background have enabled him to
represent clients in a variety of matters, including substantial
experience litigating class actions, tax disputes, indemnity actions and
eminent domain matters. He received his JD from The University of Texas
School of Law, along with bachelor and master degrees in business from
The University of Texas.
Corporate and life sciences
Sumantha (Sumi) Sedor advises clients on licensing transactions,
distribution and supply arrangements, product acquisitions, joint
ventures, strategic alliances and corporate partnering in the life
sciences industry. Based in New York, Ms. Sedor’s practice also includes
corporate restructurings, venture capital, private investments in public
companies transactions, corporate governance and other general corporate
matters. She received her JD from Pace University School of Law and
earned her BS from Boston College.
Corporate, M&A and securities
Brenda Hanzl focuses primarily on mergers and acquisitions,
divestitures, equity investments, development matters and workouts and
restructurings within the electric power, midstream, transportation and
commodity industries. Based in the firm’s Houston office, Ms. Hanzl has
significant experience in all aspects of the power sector, including
traditional generation, wind, solar, hydro and landfill gas. She earned
her JD from Georgetown University Law School and her masters and BA
degrees from American University.
Becky Limmer is an energy transactions lawyer and primarily
focuses on advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures,
equity investments, project financings, tax equity investments,
development matters, workouts and restructurings within the energy
industry, with a focus on domestic renewable energy projects. Based in
Norton Rose Fulbright’s Washington, DC office, Ms. Limmer earned her JD
from the University of Virginia School of Law and her BS from Washington
& Lee University.
Financial institutions and insurance
Mina Matin is a commercial disputes lawyer and represents
international insurers, reinsurers and captive insurance companies in
international litigation and arbitration matters around the world. Ms.
Matin has particular experience in Bermuda Form arbitrations in both
London and Bermuda. Licensed to practice law in New York, California and
Bermuda, she is also qualified as a barrister and solicitor of England &
Wales. Based in Norton Rose Fulbright’s New York office, she earned her
LL.B., with honors, from University College London.
Financial restructuring and insolvency
Eric Daucher concentrates on bankruptcy and financial
restructuring, including related litigation and appeals and is based in
Norton Rose Fulbright’s New York office. In addition to representing
parties in major chapter 11 bankruptcies, Mr. Daucher frequently
represents liquidators, administrators, and similar parties in chapter
15 cross-border bankruptcy cases and significant stakeholders in major
chapter 9 municipal bankruptcies. He received his JD from Emory
University School of Law and his BA from Trinity College.
Ryan Manns represents a wide array of clients in different stages
of business restructurings involving transactional and
litigation-related engagements. Based in Norton Rose Fulbright’s Dallas
office, Mr. Manns frequently advises secured lenders, corporate debtors,
unsecured creditors, and acquirers of financially-distressed companies
in complex business restructuring matters. He received his JD from the
Howard University School of Law and his BA from The University of Notre
Dame.
Projects
Noah Pollak represents project sponsors, lenders, financial
institutions and other project participants in a wide range of domestic
and international transactions. He has been particularly active in the
acquisition, development, financing and operation of renewable and
conventional energy infrastructure projects. After spending several
years in the New York office, Mr. Pollak has been based in Washington,
DC since 2012. He earned his JD from Seton Hall University School of Law
and received his BS from Hobart College.
Real estate
Jarret Stephens advises on real estate matters, including joint
ventures; acquisitions and dispositions of real estate; acquisitions and
dispositions of development (“air”) rights; sale and leaseback
transactions; financings; and leases for office, retail and office
premises. Based in New York, Ms. Stephens’ client base spans multiple
industries – from healthcare to financial services to retail – and
includes several Fortune 500 companies. She received her JD from Fordham
University Law School and her BA from Skidmore College.
Notes for editors:
Norton Rose Fulbright is a global law firm. We provide the world’s
preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business
law service. We have more than 4000 lawyers and other legal staff based
in more than 50 cities across Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin
America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.
Recognized for our industry focus, we are strong across all the key
industry sectors: financial institutions; energy; infrastructure, mining
and commodities; transport; technology and innovation; and life sciences
and healthcare. Through our global risk advisory group, we leverage our
industry experience with our knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance
and governance issues to provide our clients with practical solutions to
the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.
Wherever we are, we operate in accordance with our global business
principles of quality, unity and integrity. We aim to provide the
highest possible standard of legal service in each of our offices and to
maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.
Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the
activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide
legal services to clients. Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more
than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto,
Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg. For more information,
see nortonrosefulbright.com/legal-notices.
Law around the world
nortonrosefulbright.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006458/en/