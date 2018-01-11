Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Not Even Foul Weather Can Stop Tiger Shark’s 37,565 Mile Journey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2018 | 06:37pm CET

“Andy” Becomes Longest Tracked Tiger Shark Ever

Not freezing temperatures or nor’easters or Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose or Maria can stop “Andy,” a tiger shark tagged in Bermuda by scientists from Nova Southeastern University’s (NSU) Guy Harvey Research Institute (GHRI) in 2014. Travelling approximately 37,565 miles off the eastern coast of the United States and around Bermuda, the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos, Andy is now the longest tracked tiger shark on record and shows no sign of slowing down. He’s been going for more than 1,240 days.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111005847/en/

Tiger Shark Tagging (Photo: Business Wire)

Tiger Shark Tagging (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted with how long Andy has reported data, which has tremendous value for us as researchers,” said Mahmood Shivji, Ph.D., the director of NSU’s GHRI and a professor in the university’s Halmos College of Natural Sciences and Oceanography. “This amazing, nearly three and a half year track is revealing clear repeated patterns in the shark’s migrations between summer and winter.”

More than 150 sharks, including tigers, makos and oceanic whitetips, have been tagged by the GHRI in the last decade. The data collected is used to study the migration patterns of these incredible creatures. Andy and many other GHRI tagged sharks can be followed online in near real-time at www.GHRItracking.org.

“Tracking the migration patterns of sharks, like Andy, for extended periods of time allow us to better understand their behavior and habitat utilization, resulting in better knowledge on how to manage the species,” said world renowned artist and Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) Chairman Guy Harvey, Ph.D.

According to a paper published in the most recent ICES Journal of Marine Science by Shivji and his colleagues, tiger shark migrations are heavily influenced by a shark’s physical characteristics (i.e. size, age) and environmental variations (i.e. water temperature, prey availability). This study, funded by the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, NSU’s GHRI, the Shark Foundation (Hai Stiftung) and the Bermuda Shark Project, reveals not only the environmental factors driving these massive migrations by tiger sharks but also highlights how the different age groups behave. This information could prompt fisheries managers to reevaluate how best to protect this near-threatened species.

About the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation: The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment. The GHOF also funds affiliated researchers working to better understand our ocean ecosystem and educators helping to foster the next era of marine conservationists. The GHOF will help ensure that future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem. www.GHOF.org

About NSU’s Guy Harvey Research Institute: Established in 1999, the Guy Harvey Research Institute (GHRI) is a collaboration between the renowned marine artist, scientist and explorer, Dr. Guy Harvey, and Nova Southeastern University. The mission of NSU’s GHRI is to provide the scientific information necessary to understand, conserve, and effectively manage the world’s marine fishes and their ecosystems. The institute is one of only a handful of private organizations dedicated exclusively to the science-based conservation of marine fish populations and biodiversity. The research, education and outreach activities of NSU’s GHRI are supported by the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, AFTCO Inc., extramural research grants, philanthropic donations by private businesses and individuals, and NSU. Please visit http://cnso.nova.edu/ghri for more information.

B-roll: http://bit.ly/2CHb8hH


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:51p Globant Collaborates with Google Cloud to Offer a Comprehensive OTT Solution
06:51p 70 Charitable Acts Mark Northwest Federal’s 70th Anniversary Year
06:50p MoneyGram shares jump on partnership with bitcoin-rival Ripple
06:50p MoneyGram shares jump on partnership with bitcoin-rival Ripple
06:50p UnitedCorp Announces that the iFramed US Patent Application has been Received at the Office of Publication of the USPTO and is now ready for Issuance
06:49p MOLECULAR MEDICINE : New Molecular Medicine Study Findings Have Been Reported by Researchers at University of Padova [Structural and functional failure of fibrillin-1 in...
06:49p BIOGEN : Investigators from Biogen Target CHO Cells (Leveraging a CHO cell line toolkit to accelerate biotherapeutics into the clinic)
06:49p HB GRANDI : Good start to the year
06:48p SYSTEM RESEARCH : Study Findings on Neurobiology Are Outlined in Reports from Munich Cluster for Systems Neurology (Diversity of oligodendrocytes and their progenitors)
06:48p TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Nvidia updates software, says graphic chips not hit by flaws
2PANDORA A/S : PANDORA A/S : Jeweller Pandora's outlook rocks shares, CFO resigns
3ALTICE : Results drive sharp moves in European stocks as euro weighs
4SAYONA MINING LTD : Sayona Mining Ltd Shareholder Update
5WOLTERS KLUWER : WOLTERS KLUWER : Health to Divest ProVation

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.