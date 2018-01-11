Not Even Foul Weather Can Stop Tiger Shark’s 37,565 Mile Journey

Not freezing temperatures or nor’easters or Hurricanes Harvey, Irma,
Jose or Maria can stop “Andy,” a tiger shark tagged in Bermuda by
scientists from Nova Southeastern University’s (NSU) Guy
Harvey Research Institute (GHRI) in 2014. Travelling
approximately 37,565 miles off the eastern coast of the United States
and around Bermuda, the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos, Andy is now the
longest tracked tiger shark on record and shows no sign of slowing down.
He’s been going for more than 1,240 days.
“We are delighted with how long Andy has reported data, which has
tremendous value for us as researchers,” said Mahmood Shivji, Ph.D., the
director of NSU’s GHRI and a professor in the university’s Halmos
College of Natural Sciences and Oceanography. “This amazing,
nearly three and a half year track is revealing clear repeated patterns
in the shark’s migrations between summer and winter.”
More than 150 sharks, including tigers, makos and oceanic whitetips,
have been tagged by the GHRI in the last decade. The data collected is
used to study the migration patterns of these incredible creatures. Andy
and many other GHRI tagged sharks can be followed online in near
real-time at www.GHRItracking.org.
“Tracking the migration patterns of sharks, like Andy, for extended
periods of time allow us to better understand their behavior and habitat
utilization, resulting in better knowledge on how to manage the
species,” said world renowned artist and Guy
Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) Chairman Guy Harvey, Ph.D.
According to a paper
published in the most recent ICES Journal of Marine Science by
Shivji and his colleagues, tiger shark migrations are heavily influenced
by a shark’s physical characteristics (i.e. size, age) and environmental
variations (i.e. water temperature, prey availability). This study,
funded by the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, NSU’s GHRI, the Shark
Foundation (Hai Stiftung) and the Bermuda Shark Project, reveals not
only the environmental factors driving these massive migrations by tiger
sharks but also highlights how the different age groups behave. This
information could prompt fisheries managers to reevaluate how best to
protect this near-threatened species.
About the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation:
The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) conducts scientific research
and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine
environment. The GHOF also funds affiliated researchers working to
better understand our ocean ecosystem and educators helping to foster
the next era of marine conservationists. The GHOF will help ensure that
future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean
ecosystem. www.GHOF.org
About NSU’s Guy Harvey Research Institute:
Established in 1999, the Guy Harvey Research Institute (GHRI) is a
collaboration between the renowned marine artist, scientist and
explorer, Dr. Guy Harvey, and Nova Southeastern University. The mission
of NSU’s GHRI is to provide the scientific information necessary to
understand, conserve, and effectively manage the world’s marine fishes
and their ecosystems. The institute is one of only a handful of private
organizations dedicated exclusively to the science-based conservation of
marine fish populations and biodiversity. The research, education and
outreach activities of NSU’s GHRI are supported by the Guy Harvey Ocean
Foundation, AFTCO Inc., extramural research grants, philanthropic
donations by private businesses and individuals, and NSU. Please visit http://cnso.nova.edu/ghri
for more information.
