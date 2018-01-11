Log in
Notarize : and Westcor Partner to Support Online Notarization in 16 States

01/11/2018 | 06:31pm CET

Notarize for Mortgage selected by Westcor as preferred platform to empower online real estate transactions in Florida, Nevada, Ohio, and other states for the first time

Today Notarize, the first digital platform to legally notarize documents online, and Westcor Land Title Insurance Company, one of the nation’s largest title insurers, together announce a partnership to expand online notarization to real estate transactions in 16 states across the country. Together the companies will enable borrowers, independent title agents, and lenders to benefit from 100% online closings utilizing Notarize’s platform offerings: Notarize for Mortgage and Notarize for Title Agents.

Notarize for Mortgage was initially introduced in August as the first solution to enable lenders to conduct an entirely online mortgage closing process. Initially offered in Washington, Illinois, Virginia and Montana, it has since expanded into other states including Alabama and Mississippi. The new partnership with Westcor expands the list of supported states to include Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Ohio, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Tennessee. With this expansion, online closings are now available to more than 103 Million Americans or roughly 33% of the national population. Westcor and Notarize are continuing to evaluate expansion into additional states throughout 2018.

Westcor has taken an industry-leading role empowering independent title agents across the country with the tools and support to better serve their customers. After months of review, Westcor selected Notarize as their preferred partner and the preferred online closing and signing platform available for Westcor agents across the country. The partnership will give independent title agents a secure, scalable platform that empowers them to serve lenders’ online closings, as well as initiate their own online notarizations and signings.

“Buying a home is a complex process and we believe buyers and sellers get the best experience when they work with independent title agents. At Westcor, we’re focused on giving agents the tools they need to compete and win in today’s changing market,” said Mary O’Donnell, President & CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Company. “We have been impressed by the Notarize team and their online signing platform, which will enable our title agent partners to meet clients online for the first time, when and where they want. It offers borrowers the option of an online closing and reduces agents’ operational costs. We are live with Notarize and are pleased to support any lender or title agent looking to offer their clients an online closing or signing in these markets. Oftentimes world-class technology such as Notarize stays in the hands of only the large underwriter direct operations. We see this as an opportunity to make this technology available to every one of our independent agents who would like to offer this to their lender clients and consumers.”

Notarize for Mortgage will be made available in the 16 new states effective immediately and for all transactions types, including purchase, refinance, HELOCs, and all cash transactions. These changes will be immediately reflected in the Notarize Smart Routing Service, ensuring participants can find partners and execute transactions everywhere possible. Existing Notarize customers will be the first to offer online closings in the identified markets. The companies will work to onboard additional lenders and title agents.

“Westcor is an ideal partner for Notarize. They share our vision for fundamentally improving the closing experience,” said Adam Pase, Co-Founder and COO of Notarize. “Westcor works tirelessly to support title agents across the country and together, we will equip thousands of agents with Notarize to offer a fully online signing and notarization experience for all parties involved. Notarize is the only company that allows a signer to click to close when and wherever they like – no scheduling required that disrupts your life and no driving to the closing. We are looking forward to building on our customer satisfaction and success to date as we expand into additional markets.”

Interested lenders should contact Notarize at [email protected] and interested title agents should contact [email protected].

About Notarize

Notarize is the first notary public platform allowing any person or business to get their documents legally notarized online. Notarize is also the first company to enable an entirely online mortgage closing process. Founded in 2015, Notarize has helped tens of thousands of individuals and businesses (on every continent, except Antarctica) get documents digitally notarized. For more information, visit www.notarize.com.

About Westcor Land Title Insurance Company

Westcor Land Title Insurance was founded by agents for the purpose of bringing innovative solutions to the title insurance agency market. Westcor is the only top national underwriter that never competes with its agents; it forms strong, collaborative partnerships. Westcor focuses on delivering products and services to support the continued success of the independent title agents, their customers, and consumers. Westcor Land Title Insurance Company is rated B+ (Sound Financials) by Kroll and A’ by Demotech, Rating Inc. Based in Maitland, FL, Westcor has regional offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.wltic.com or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
