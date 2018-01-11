Notarize : and Westcor Partner to Support Online Notarization in 16 States

Today Notarize, the first digital platform to legally notarize documents
online, and Westcor Land Title Insurance Company, one of the nation’s
largest title insurers, together announce a partnership to expand online
notarization to real estate transactions in 16 states across the
country. Together the companies will enable borrowers, independent title
agents, and lenders to benefit from 100% online closings utilizing
Notarize’s platform offerings: Notarize for Mortgage and Notarize for
Title Agents.
Notarize for Mortgage was initially introduced in August as the first
solution to enable lenders to conduct an entirely online mortgage
closing process. Initially offered in Washington, Illinois, Virginia and
Montana, it has since expanded into other states including Alabama and
Mississippi. The new partnership with Westcor expands the list of
supported states to include Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Ohio, Maine,
Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Tennessee. With
this expansion, online closings are now available to more than 103
Million Americans or roughly 33% of the national population. Westcor and
Notarize are continuing to evaluate expansion into additional states
throughout 2018.
Westcor has taken an industry-leading role empowering independent title
agents across the country with the tools and support to better serve
their customers. After months of review, Westcor selected Notarize as
their preferred partner and the preferred online closing and signing
platform available for Westcor agents across the country. The
partnership will give independent title agents a secure, scalable
platform that empowers them to serve lenders’ online closings, as well
as initiate their own online notarizations and signings.
“Buying a home is a complex process and we believe buyers and sellers
get the best experience when they work with independent title agents. At
Westcor, we’re focused on giving agents the tools they need to compete
and win in today’s changing market,” said Mary O’Donnell, President &
CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Company. “We have been impressed by
the Notarize team and their online signing platform, which will enable
our title agent partners to meet clients online for the first time, when
and where they want. It offers borrowers the option of an online closing
and reduces agents’ operational costs. We are live with Notarize and are
pleased to support any lender or title agent looking to offer their
clients an online closing or signing in these markets. Oftentimes
world-class technology such as Notarize stays in the hands of only the
large underwriter direct operations. We see this as an opportunity to
make this technology available to every one of our independent agents
who would like to offer this to their lender clients and consumers.”
Notarize for Mortgage will be made available in the 16 new states
effective immediately and for all transactions types, including
purchase, refinance, HELOCs, and all cash transactions. These changes
will be immediately reflected in the Notarize Smart Routing Service,
ensuring participants can find partners and execute transactions
everywhere possible. Existing Notarize customers will be the first to
offer online closings in the identified markets. The companies will work
to onboard additional lenders and title agents.
“Westcor is an ideal partner for Notarize. They share our vision for
fundamentally improving the closing experience,” said Adam Pase,
Co-Founder and COO of Notarize. “Westcor works tirelessly to support
title agents across the country and together, we will equip thousands of
agents with Notarize to offer a fully online signing and notarization
experience for all parties involved. Notarize is the only company that
allows a signer to click to close when and wherever they like – no
scheduling required that disrupts your life and no driving to the
closing. We are looking forward to building on our customer satisfaction
and success to date as we expand into additional markets.”
Interested lenders should contact Notarize at [email protected]
and interested title agents should contact [email protected].
About Notarize
Notarize is the first notary public platform allowing any person or
business to get their documents legally notarized online. Notarize is
also the first company to enable an entirely online mortgage closing
process. Founded in 2015, Notarize has helped tens of thousands of
individuals and businesses (on every continent, except Antarctica) get
documents digitally notarized. For more information, visit www.notarize.com.
About Westcor Land Title Insurance Company
Westcor Land Title Insurance was founded by agents for the purpose of
bringing innovative solutions to the title insurance agency market.
Westcor is the only top national underwriter that never competes with
its agents; it forms strong, collaborative partnerships. Westcor focuses
on delivering products and services to support the continued success of
the independent title agents, their customers, and consumers. Westcor
Land Title Insurance Company is rated B+ (Sound Financials) by Kroll and
A’ by Demotech, Rating Inc. Based in Maitland, FL, Westcor has regional
offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.wltic.com
or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
