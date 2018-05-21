NotaryCam Honors U.S. Military Veterans and Service Members with Complimentary Notarizations During Memorial Day Holiday

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 21, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- NotaryCam, Inc. (NotaryCam) today announced the return of its annual "Help a Hero" initiative. This Memorial Day weekend from Friday, May 25, through Monday, May 28, NotaryCam will honor those who have served by offering no-cost online notarization sessions to United States military veterans and service members.



NotaryCam allows businesses and individuals to legally notarize, sign and execute documents and agreements online. Parties from anywhere in the world can connect to a live notary public in a secure virtual signing room. Identities and e-signatures are verified in a face-to-face web interaction, enabling parties to e-close real estate and mortgage transactions and notarize deeds, powers of attorneys, health directives and more.



"This marks the sixth year NotaryCam has helped our heroes, who are deployed all over the world protecting our freedom," said NotaryCam founder Rick Triola. "We're proud to once again offer veterans and service members a small token of our appreciation by providing the convenience, flexibility and time savings of online notarization at no charge this Memorial Day weekend."



"For the many men and women who need to conduct family business but find it difficult to travel to a notary - whether because of a past injury or a current deployment - NotaryCam has you covered," Triola added.



"Being deployed and needing to take care of legal documents back home can be a big hassle without the right support here," said a United States Army Field Service Representative in a testimonial submitted to NotaryCam's website. "NotaryCam is an ingenious idea that has helped save stress and time."



Current United States military service members and veterans who wish to take advantage of this offer need only notify their notary and present a valid military or Veterans ID card during the promotion. For more information, please visit https://www.notarycam.com/.



About NotaryCam, Inc.:



NotaryCam is a pioneer and leader in remote notarization and identity verification solutions. NotaryCam's enterprise-grade platform has helped thousands of companies and individuals get documents notarized online from anywhere in the world, at any time, by a network of certified, licensed notaries. NotaryCam's technology provides the highest level of identity verification, security and fraud prevention as well as unmatched customer convenience.



Visit https://www.notarycam.com/ for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

