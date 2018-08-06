Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Valuation Of Properties In Manulife Us Real Estate Investment Trust

|
Announcement Title
|
Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Aug 6, 2018 7:31
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Valuation of Properties in Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG180806OTHRINTL
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Jill Smith
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please refer to the attached.
|
Additional Details
|
Valuation Details
|
|
Date of Valuation
|
Name of the Valuer
|
Description of Property
|
Valuation Currency
|
Valuation Amount
|
|
Valuation of Reports available for inspection at address during office hours
|
51 Bras Basah Road
#11-00
Manulife Centre
Singapore189554
|
Reports available till date
|
05/11/2018