Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Valuation Of Properties In Manulife Us Real Estate Investment Trust

08/06/2018 | 01:46am CEST

Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Valuation Of Properties In Manulife Us Real Estate Investment Trust

Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 6, 2018 7:31
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Valuation of Properties in Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust
Announcement Reference SG180806OTHRINTL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jill Smith
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached.
Valuation Details
Date of Valuation Name of the Valuer Description of Property Valuation Currency Valuation Amount
Valuation of Reports available for inspection at address during office hours 51 Bras Basah Road
#11-00
Manulife Centre
Singapore189554
Reports available till date 05/11/2018

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 139,780 bytes)

Disclaimer

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2018 23:45:03 UTC
