Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets :: Valuation Of Properties In Manulife Us Real Estate Investment Trust

Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets

Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 6, 2018 7:31

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Valuation of Properties in Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust

Announcement Reference SG180806OTHRINTL

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jill Smith

Designation Chief Executive Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached.

Additional Details

Valuation Details

Date of Valuation Name of the Valuer Description of Property Valuation Currency Valuation Amount

Valuation of Reports available for inspection at address during office hours 51 Bras Basah Road

#11-00

Manulife Centre

Singapore189554