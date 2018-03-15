Notice to Bondholders of Poseidon Finance 1 Ltd. (the “Issuer”)

U.S.$1,000,000,000 Zero Coupon Exchangeable Bonds Due 2025 (the “Bonds”) – ISIN XS1759625491

In connection with the deposit of the Exchange Property pursuant to Condition 7(L) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds and the securities lending arrangement pursuant to the Securities Lending Agreement, we hereby give you notice that on 9 March 2018:

1. 277,942,946 Shares were deposited by the Issuer into a designated account with the Account Bank (the “Custody Account”). Together with 1,019,750,000 Shares deposited into the Custody Account by the Issuer on or around 23 January 2018, the Custody Account comprises 1,297,692,946 Shares. Condition 7(L) of the of the terms and conditions of the Bonds (relating to the deposit of such number of Shares that are required to be deposited into the Custody Account by the Issuer to satisfy the Exchange Rights relating to the Bonds) has been met as of the date of this notice; and

2. such 277,942,946 Shares deposited pursuant to paragraph 1 above, were borrowed by the Issuer from CSIC Investment One Limited pursuant to the terms of the Securities Lending Agreement. Together with 1,019,750,000 Shares borrowed by the Issuer from CSIC Investment One Limited on or around 23 January 2018 (subject to any adjustments pursuant to the terms of the Securities Lending Agreement) the Issuer will borrow no more than a total of 1,297,692,946 Shares from CSIC Investment One Limited under the Securities Lending Agreement.

Unless the context requires otherwise, words and expressions defined or construed in the terms and conditions of the Bonds shall have the same meanings when used in this notice.

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR ATTENTION. IF YOU ARE UNCLEAR ABOUT ANY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS NOTICE, YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR OWN PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS.

This notice is given by:

Poseidon Finance 1 Ltd.

