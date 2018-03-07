Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NovAtel® Demonstrates Precise Positioning Using the Teseo APP and Teseo V Automotive GNSS Chipsets from STMicroelectronics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2018 | 01:19am CET

Deutsche Version: www.novatel.com/TeseoPRGerman

Calgary, Canada, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovAtel, part of Hexagon's Positioning Intelligence Division, has integrated its high-precision positioning engine and correction services with the world's first automotive-grade multi-frequency GNSS chipsets, the STMicroelectronics Teseo APP (Automotive Precise Positioning) and Teseo V. The integration demonstrates future possibilities with regard to vehicle localization solutions. STMicroelectronics's Teseo APP and Teseo V provide multi-frequency GNSS data for PPP (Precise Point Positioning) and RTK (Real Time Kinematic) for accurate positioning capabilities. The Teseo APP features built-in integrity checking for use in safety-critical systems, whereas Teseo V is used for non-safety-critical precise positioning applications. NovAtel's positioning engine combines the GNSS measurements from these chipsets with Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) data and Hexagon Precise Point Positioning (PPP) correction services on the demonstration platform to deliver centimeter-level PPP positioning solutions in real-time. 

"Working closely with STMicroelectronics using their Teseo APP chipset allowed us to innovate and speed up the development of our assured positioning solution tailored specifically for safe positioning of autonomous vehicles," said Jonathan Auld, VP Engineering and Safety Critical Systems from NovAtel.

NovAtel's positioning engine architecture enables a flexible integration with different GNSS receiver chipsets, IMUs, and processor environments, providing automotive manufacturers with additional flexibility when it comes to selecting components and subsystems of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving solutions. The positioning engine is being developed to ASIL-B standards according to ISO26262 and will include a proprietary GNSS integrity solution to ensure safe positioning within defined protection limits that are tailored to the customer's application requirements. 

"NovAtel's choice of the automotive-quality ASIL-capable Teseo APP to integrate with their GNSS positioning engine is enabling them to develop a world-class safety-critical positioning offering to the automotive industry," said Antonio Radaelli, Director, Infotainment Business Unit, STMicroelectronics.

NovAtel technology continues to be an integral part of the connected and autonomous car ecosystems, including academic research, industry development, and real-life applications. Our automotive positioning solution includes automotive GNSS antenna technology, GNSS/INS positioning engine, and global correction services. Developed by the industry's most experienced team of high-performance, safety-critical GNSS/INS engineers.

Early results from the Teseo V demonstration platform are available now. To learn more, visit:

www.novatel.com/teseo-integration  

###

About NovAtel 

NovAtel designs, manufactures and sells high precision OEM positioning technology. Developed for efficient and rapid integration, our products have set the standard in quality and performance for over 25 years. State-of-the-art, lean manufacturing facilities in our North American headquarters produce the industry's most extensive line of OEM receivers, antennas and subsystems. All of our products are backed by a team of highly skilled application engineers.

NovAtel Inc. is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/978fa92c-fd66-4a77-9d7c-aeef5becdae7

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78e0fc9d-f134-4432-96bd-8b203dd3c5d2

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3db4147f-f366-4cc3-b772-66832f7c36df

Jennifer Abrahams, Marketing Manager
NovAtel
1.403.630.0382
[email protected]



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NovAtel via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03/06CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST : Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
03/06Trump economic adviser Cohn quits after tariffs dispute
RE
03/06ROSS STORES : exceeds 4Q profit forecasts
AQ
03/06AT&T : names David Lewis as Michigan president 3 months after quiet departure of Jim Murray
AQ
03/06Mehdi Khimji Announces Exercise of Warrants to Acquire Additional Common Shares of Victory Square Technologies Inc.
AQ
03/06PINTEC : Enables Shefenqi with Interest-free Installment Financing
PR
03/06MERCER INTERNATIONAL : NAFTA tribunal rules Canada did not violate trade agreement in pulp mill case
AQ
03/06OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner
RE
03/06BOEING : wrests Hawaiian Air order away from Airbus
AQ
03/06PHARMA PROPERTY GROUP : assists client in completing a successful 1031 Walgreens trade
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY : INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper's 8 billion euro..
2DOLLAR INDEX : Oil prices edge up on weak dollar ahead of U.S. inventory data
3BROADCOM LIMITED : U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom's Qualcomm deal
4Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle
5City of London to press for "achievable" EU mutual access deal

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.