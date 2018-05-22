Log in
Novacap : Chemspec Europe 2018, discover our new offer on NOVACAP booth (B54 HALL 8)

05/22/2018 | 05:23am EDT

The 33rd edition of Chemspec Europe will take place, June 20th to 21th in Koelnmesse, Cologne.

Chemspec Europe is an exhibition of professionals from all over the world specialized in fine and specialty chemistry. It brings together ingredient suppliers and manufacturers of finished products. Offering the opportunity to keep abreast of industry news and expand partnerships.

During the event many exhibitions, conferences, seminars and workshops led by industry experts will take place.

3 Business Units of NOVACAP group, Uetikon, PCAS and Chemoxy will be gathered on a common booth.

The opportunity to discover the expansion of Novacap's CDMO and products offer.

Our offer :

  • Custom research & innovation
  • Regulatory affairs
  • Custom development
  • Custom processing
  • API Manufacturing
  • Chemical Intermediates
  • Specialty Generic
  • Biocatalysis expertise

To book a meeting with our teams: [email protected]

Booth Number B54 HALL 8 : Visit Chemspec

Disclaimer

Novacap SAS published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 09:22:01 UTC
