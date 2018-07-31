Now Matters: RSA Conference 2018 APJ Concludes 6th Year, Reinforces Importance of Securing Asia’s Digital Present and Future

On Friday, July 27, 2018, RSA
Conference, the world’s leading information security conferences and
expositions, concluded its 6th annual regional event in Singapore. This
year, the Conference saw richer international representation – with
higher registrations and attendees from Australia, Indonesia, India,
Japan and Korea – reinforcing its importance and relevance to the region.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005830/en/
Conference attendees experienced keynote presentations, peer-to-peer
sessions, track sessions, seminars and visited the exhibition floor
during the week, focusing on topics like data governance and privacy,
critical national infrastructure, artificial intelligence and
blockchain, among others.
“Stronger international interest and presence at RSA Conference 2018 APJ
is an indication that all eyes are on Asia as a key battleground to be
won for global cybersecurity. The industry experts who have shared their
insights and perspectives here this week have reiterated that digital
transcends borders. Cyber has its risks, but also its rewards. Now truly
matters as we strive to build a safer, digital world where all can
benefit,” said Linda Gray Martin, Director & General Manager, RSA
Conferences.
Experts at RSA Conference 2018 APJ: Cyberthreats Must Not Derail
Digital Ambitions
As pervasive connectivity and smart city initiatives promise better
lives for citizens, Mr. Ng Hoo Ming, Deputy Chief Executive
(Operations), Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), reiterated
the importance of data governance and data as the lifeblood of today’s
digital economy in
his opening keynote. He said: “The push for efficiency or
convenience should not come at the cost of data protection or
cybersecurity. There must be no trade-off between the two. We must
strive for both just as much.” He added that leaving the industry to
self-regulate often does not work, and the onus is on the industry and
government to work together to foster trust in cyberspace. The industry
must also practice ‘corporate cybersecurity responsibility’ in that
regard.
Detailing today’s cybersecurity silver linings, Rohit Ghai,
President, RSA, concurred in his
opening day keynote. Inspiring the audience, he said: “Risk is not
the enemy – too much of it is. But very importantly, so is too little of
it. Between recklessness and complacency, there is a Goldilocks Zone of
risk – not too much, not too little – just right. We are helping
organizations manage digital risk by focusing on being a little bit
safer every day, rather than being totally unhackable someday.”
The Conference was closed with The
Hugh Thompson Show: Artificial Intelligence APJ Style, an annual and
ever-popular highlight, which this time featured special guest Sophia,
the social humanoid robot.
Addressing whether artificial intelligence will bring promise or peril,
Sophia said: “Artificial intelligence is not a thing, it is an entire
field of science. And just as we shouldn't lock away an entire field of
science for only one group of people, we should find ways to include all
of humanity in teaching our values to our artificial intelligence. There
is no exchanging a human for a robot. They are not interchangeable, but
rather, complementary to each other.”
Other Conference highlights include:
-
18 keynote speakers and panelists, more than 76 speakers across 60
sessions and 92 companies on the expo floors, including Microsoft and
Telstra as Diamond Sponsors for the first time in APJ
-
The regional Conference’s first-ever seminar
on blockchain, as well as programs with Institute of Electrical
and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), DevOps
and Global
Cyber Alliance (GCA)
-
The inaugural RSA
Conference Women’s Networking Reception, which was kicked off by
Narelle Devine, CISO, Australian Government Department of Human
Services
-
Relevant industry Conference tracks – Policy, Government &
Regulations; Global Perspectives; Threats, Analytics & Threat Actors;
Security Strategy & Data Security; eFraud & Law Enforcement; and
Cloud, Mobile & IoT Security
Continuing to Deliver an Exceptional Experience for Conference
Attendees and Exhibitors
“As a platform for strengthening cybersecurity within Asia and creating
a safer cyber world, RSA Conference 2018 APJ successfully brought
together the region’s industry elite for a week of knowledge sharing,
collaboration and the exchange of innovative ideas. We thank everyone
for helping us to expand this year’s program, shedding light on the most
relevant issues, and making it such a special event. We’re excited to
further these conversations in the year ahead and to return to Singapore
in July 2019,” said Gray Martin.
“RSA Conference 2018 APJ continues to deliver an exceptional experience,
especially in the quality of participants, content and networking
opportunities. The numerous high-level conversations I’ve had with
visitors to the IBM Security booth reinforces that our keynote message –
the big bets we must make today to supercharge our intelligence and
interactions to stay ahead of tomorrow’s threats – was seen, heard, and
well-received. The regional event continues to be the perfect
environment and platform for us to unite and provide strong enablement
to our customers and partners in Asia. We look forward to continuing our
involvement next year and seeing the bar being raised yet again,” said
Kevin Skapinetz, Vice President of Strategy & Design, IBM Security.
RSA Conference 2019 Asia Pacific & Japan takes place July 16 to 18, 2019
in Singapore. Prior to that, RSAC Unplugged Abu Dhabi is set for
November 14, 2018. RSA Conference 2019 takes place March 4 to 8, 2019 in
San Francisco.
RSA Conference Online:
About RSA Conference:
RSA Conference is the premier series of global events where the world
talks security and leadership gathers, advances and emerges. Whether
attending in the U.S., the EMEA region, or the Asia-Pacific region, RSA
Conference events are where the security industry converges to discuss
current and future concerns and get access to the people, content and
ideas that help enable individuals and companies to win, grow and do
their best. It is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies
and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals
discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the
most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and
leaders in security today. For information on events, online programming
and the most up-to-date news pertaining to the information security
industry visit www.rsaconference.com.
RSA Conference logo, RSA, Dell, EMC, Dell EMC and other trademarks
are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be
trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005830/en/