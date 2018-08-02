Now Selling New Single-Family Homes at Honeysuckle Ridge in Laurel, Maryland

LAUREL, Md., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D.R. Horton’s Capital Division invites the public to tour Honeysuckle Ridge, its newest single-family home community that features a furnished model and several homes now under construction. The Honeysuckle Ridge model home grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, August 4, from 12 to 4 p.m. Located less than one mile from Interstate 95 in the highly sought-after Howard County School District, Honeysuckle Ridge offers a luxury single-family home community with prices starting in the mid-$500s. Homes are scheduled to be available prior to the start of the school year, offering prospective buyers a unique opportunity to settle into their new construction home before the busy school year begins.



The furnished model home available for viewing is the Hadley floor plan, which starts at 2,628 square feet of living space and features a variety of home design configurations to suit every buyers’ distinct needs, preferences and budget. The home plan consists of three levels of finished living space with five bedrooms and up to three baths, plus a two-car garage. The fully finished lower level of the Hadley is available with either a spacious recreation room or a convenient sixth guest bedroom and fourth full bathroom ideal for visitors. Stainless steel kitchen appliances (dishwasher, microwave and stove top) are included in the purchase price, and homes feature additional professionally curated finishes including granite countertops, stylish tile backsplashes, luxury flooring and an elegant color scheme. The exterior architectural design of the single-family homes at Honeysuckle Ridge maintain a rich look and character with a partial brick or stone front, pitched rooftops, cedar shake impressions and trendy garage doors. All homes are built with high quality materials including low-e glass windows and a high efficiency furnace with programmable thermostat, and a robust new home warranty demonstrates D.R. Horton’s commitment to excellence in construction. See a D.R. Horton sales agent for complete details.

Conveniently situated in Howard County, Honeysuckle Ridge is located at the intersection of River Hill Road and Twin Fawn Trail. The community is within close proximity to the town’s revered schools, stores, restaurants and local community recreation areas such as the beautiful Riverfront Park. Major travel arteries such as I-95 and Routes 2, 50, 495 and 695 are all within easy reach offering commuter access and abundant shopping and dining options. Greyhound bus services are available at nearby 7th Street in Laurel.

For more information about Honeysuckle Ridge or any other D.R. Horton community in the tri-state area, please call 301-789-7315 or visit http://www.drhorton.com/Maryland.

D.R. Horton, “America’s Builder,” has been building families beautiful homes in desirable locations for more than 40 years. America’s largest homebuilder for sixteen years in a row by volume, D.R. Horton has built more than 645,000 homes with quality, functionality, value and style in mind. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. Event is subject to change or cancellation without notice. Buyer should conduct his or her own investigation of the present and future availability of the school district and school assignments. Seller has no control or responsibility for any changes to school districts or school assignments should they occur in the future. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder. All homes are constructed by D.R. Horton, Inc. MHBR No. 535.

Contact: James McCarron IV

301-606-3611 | [email protected]

www.DRHorton.com/md