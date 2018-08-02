Now Selling New Townhomes at Trimble Meadows in Edgewood, MD

EDGEWOOD, Md., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D.R. Horton’s Capital Division invites the public to tour Trimble Meadows, its newest townhome community that features a furnished model and several homes now under construction. The Trimble Meadows model home grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, August 4, from 12 to 4 p.m. Located less than four miles from Interstate 95 in the highly sought-after Harford County School District, Trimble Meadows offers a luxury townhome community with prices starting in the low-$200s. Homes are scheduled to be available prior to the start of the school year, offering prospective buyers a unique opportunity to settle into their new construction home before the busy school year begins.



The furnished model home available for viewing is the Jefferson floor plan, which offers 1,356 square feet of living space and features a variety of home design configurations to suit every buyers’ distinct needs, preferences and budget. The home plan consists of two levels of finished living space with three bedrooms and up to two bathrooms. Stainless steel kitchen appliances are included in the purchase price (dishwasher, microwave and stove top), and homes feature professionally curated finishes including hardwood looking vinyl flooring and an elegant color scheme. The exterior architectural design of the townhomes at Trimble Meadows maintains a rich look and character with optional cedar shake impressions and a fresh landscaping package with sodded lawn. All homes are built with high quality and energy efficient materials including low-e glass windows and a high efficiency furnace with programmable thermostat, and a robust new home warranty demonstrates D.R. Horton’s commitment to excellence in construction. See a D.R. Horton sales agent for complete details.

Conveniently situated in Harford County, Trimble Meadows is located at the intersection of Trimble Road and Southridge Drive. The community is within close proximity to the town’s revered schools, stores, restaurants and local community recreation areas such as the beautiful Cedar Lane Regional Park. Major travel arteries such as I-95 and Routes 1, 40, 83 and 695 are all within easy reach offering commuter access and abundant shopping and dining options.

For more information about Trimble Meadows or any other D.R. Horton community in the tri-state area, please call 844-836-8622 or visit www.drhorton.com/Maryland.

D.R. Horton, “America’s Builder,” has been building families beautiful homes in desirable locations for more than 40 years. America’s largest homebuilder for sixteen years in a row by volume, D.R. Horton has built more than 660,000 homes with quality, functionality, value and style in mind. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. Event is subject to change or cancellation without notice. Buyer should conduct his or her own investigation of the present and future availability of the school district and school assignments. Seller has no control or responsibility for any changes to school districts or school assignments should they occur in the future. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder. All homes are constructed by D.R. Horton, Inc. MHBR No. 535. All rights reserved.

Contact: Dar Mohamed

443-456-3773 | [email protected]

www.DRHorton.com/md



