NuORDER : Helps Brands and Retailers Connect Year-Round with Online Trade Show Marketplace

NuORDER, the leading B2B eCommerce platform, today announced the availability of its Online Trade Show platform, a digital B2B marketplace where wholesale buyers can discover new brands, browse brand digital catalogs and easily place orders, 24/7, year-round. Online Trade Show first launched in conjunction with Agenda Show, the leading action sports and lifestyle trade show, offering a digital continuation of the show floor. After receiving positive feedback from participating brands during the Agenda Show, NuORDER has made the platform available to all brands.

Five hundred brands and thousands of retailers participated in the Online Trade Show pilot, generating 15,000 new leads for participating brands. The top five brands received more than 150 leads each in the pilot. Brands uploaded their catalogs and line sheets to NuORDER to transact directly with buyers online.

"Just over a month after the Agenda Show, more than 20 retailers have reached out to us via the Online Trade Show platform,” said Eveline Morel, Owner of Emblem Showroom, a full-service fashion showroom for emerging designers. “This came as a big surprise – we are now expecting relationships from Online Trade Show to drive thousands of dollars in new business. Based on this success, we’ve decided to integrate NuORDER year-round."

To maximize sales opportunities, brands are investing heavily in online strategies. According to a recent survey conducted by NuORDER and Regina Corso Consulting, 58 percent of brands plan to increase spending on technology for ordering tools, mobile, and digital catalogs.

“While trade shows are an important part of the wholesale buying process, there’s no denying that, with the current shift in the retail landscape, semi-annual trade shows that only span a few days aren’t enough anymore,” said Heath Wells, CEO, NuORDER. “Just as consumers expect to buy almost anything online, at any time, retailers now also expect to place orders from brands 24/7. Buyers are constantly seeking out brands, and working to get their customers new products as quickly as possible. We see Online Trade Show as one solution, allowing brands and retailers to collaborate more regularly, both inside and outside of the trade show setting.”

Online Trade Show allows buyers to browse brands with ease, searching by category, similar brands, tags and more. Brands can also customize visual assets, including digital line sheets and catalogs, and curate custom portals for buyers. The platform is optimized to be accessed on the go from any mobile web browser.

Online Trade Show will be released and demoed at Shoptalk, where Wells will speak in session five on Monday, March 19 at 5:15 pm: “The startups revolutionizing the retail industry: operational excellence.” To learn more about NuORDER, visit www.NuORDER.com.

About NuORDER

NuORDER has been dedicated to helping businesses increase their B2B sales since 2011 and currently empowers B2B eCommerce sites for over 900 vendors and 375,000 buyers. NuORDER provides sales teams and buyers one central place to browse products and catalogs, access up-to-the minute sales and inventory data, and place orders from their computer or our mobile app – 24/7/365. NuORDER is flexible and scalable, with a rich feature suite to support any business – regardless of whether you’re selling designer jeans, consumer electronics or beauty products. Visit us at NuORDER.com for more information.

