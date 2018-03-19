NuORDER : Helps Brands and Retailers Connect Year-Round with Online Trade Show Marketplace

NuORDER,
the leading B2B eCommerce platform, today announced the availability of
its Online Trade Show platform, a digital B2B marketplace where
wholesale buyers can discover new brands, browse brand digital catalogs
and easily place orders, 24/7, year-round. Online Trade Show first
launched in conjunction with Agenda
Show, the leading action sports and lifestyle trade show, offering a
digital continuation of the show floor. After receiving positive
feedback from participating brands during the Agenda Show, NuORDER has
made the platform available to all brands.
Five hundred brands and thousands of retailers participated in the
Online Trade Show pilot, generating 15,000 new leads for participating
brands. The top five brands received more than 150 leads each in the
pilot. Brands uploaded their catalogs and line sheets to NuORDER to
transact directly with buyers online.
"Just over a month after the Agenda Show, more than 20 retailers have
reached out to us via the Online Trade Show platform,” said Eveline
Morel, Owner of Emblem Showroom, a full-service fashion showroom for
emerging designers. “This came as a big surprise – we are now expecting
relationships from Online Trade Show to drive thousands of dollars in
new business. Based on this success, we’ve decided to integrate NuORDER
year-round."
To maximize sales opportunities, brands are investing heavily in online
strategies. According to a recent survey conducted by NuORDER and Regina
Corso Consulting, 58 percent of brands plan to increase spending on
technology for ordering tools, mobile, and digital catalogs.
“While trade shows are an important part of the wholesale buying
process, there’s no denying that, with the current shift in the retail
landscape, semi-annual trade shows that only span a few days aren’t
enough anymore,” said Heath Wells, CEO, NuORDER. “Just as consumers
expect to buy almost anything online, at any time, retailers now also
expect to place orders from brands 24/7. Buyers are constantly seeking
out brands, and working to get their customers new products as quickly
as possible. We see Online Trade Show as one solution, allowing brands
and retailers to collaborate more regularly, both inside and outside of
the trade show setting.”
Online Trade Show allows buyers to browse brands with ease, searching by
category, similar brands, tags and more. Brands can also customize
visual assets, including digital line sheets and catalogs, and curate
custom portals for buyers. The platform is optimized to be accessed on
the go from any mobile web browser.
Online Trade Show will be released and demoed at Shoptalk, where Wells
will speak in session five on Monday, March 19 at 5:15 pm: “The
startups revolutionizing the retail industry: operational excellence.”
To learn more about NuORDER, visit www.NuORDER.com.
About NuORDER
NuORDER has been dedicated to helping businesses increase their B2B
sales since 2011 and currently empowers B2B eCommerce sites for over 900
vendors and 375,000 buyers. NuORDER provides sales teams and buyers one
central place to browse products and catalogs, access up-to-the minute
sales and inventory data, and place orders from their computer or our
mobile app – 24/7/365. NuORDER is flexible and scalable, with a rich
feature suite to support any business – regardless of whether you’re
selling designer jeans, consumer electronics or beauty products. Visit
us at NuORDER.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005276/en/