Nuclear Decommissioning Services: Global Market Analysis by Reactor Type, Strategy, Capacity and Geography to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market is poised to grow
strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include aging
of nuclear power reactor fleet, the transitioning trend toward renewable
sources of energy and developments in nuclear power plants.
Based on the Reactor Type, the market is divided into Boiling Water
Reactor (BWR), Gas Cooled Reactor (GCR), Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor
(PHWR), Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR), and Other Reactor Types. Other
Reactor Types segment is further divided into fast breeder reactor,
light water graphite reactor.
On the basis of Strategy, the market is segmented into deferred
dismantling, entombment, and immediate dismantling.
Depending on Capacity, the market is bifurcated into Up to 800 MW, 801
MW-1,000 MW, Above 1,000 MW.
Report Highlights
-
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market
trends to identify the investment opportunities
-
Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base
numbers
-
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
-
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
-
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other
trends
-
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
-
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
-
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market, By Reactor Type
5 Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market, By Strategy
6 Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market, By Capacity
7 Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
-
Westinghouse Electric Company
-
Studsvik AB
-
Sogin S.P.A (Societ Gestione Impianti Nucleari)
-
Onet Technologies
-
Nuvia Group
-
KDC Contractors Limited
-
GD Energy Services-Nuclear
-
Energysolutions
-
Enercon Services, Inc.
-
Babcock International Group PLC
-
Areva Group
-
Ansaldo NES (Nuclear Engineering Services Limited)
-
Aecom
