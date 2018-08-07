Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nuclear Decommissioning Services: Global Market Analysis by Reactor Type, Strategy, Capacity and Geography to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 04:55pm CEST

The "Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include aging of nuclear power reactor fleet, the transitioning trend toward renewable sources of energy and developments in nuclear power plants.

Based on the Reactor Type, the market is divided into Boiling Water Reactor (BWR), Gas Cooled Reactor (GCR), Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR), and Other Reactor Types. Other Reactor Types segment is further divided into fast breeder reactor, light water graphite reactor.

On the basis of Strategy, the market is segmented into deferred dismantling, entombment, and immediate dismantling.

Depending on Capacity, the market is bifurcated into Up to 800 MW, 801 MW-1,000 MW, Above 1,000 MW.

Report Highlights

  • The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
  • Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
  • Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
  • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
  • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
  • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
  • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
  • Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market, By Reactor Type

5 Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market, By Strategy

6 Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market, By Capacity

7 Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

  • Westinghouse Electric Company
  • Studsvik AB
  • Sogin S.P.A (Societ Gestione Impianti Nucleari)
  • Onet Technologies
  • Nuvia Group
  • KDC Contractors Limited
  • GD Energy Services-Nuclear
  • Energysolutions
  • Enercon Services, Inc.
  • Babcock International Group PLC
  • Areva Group
  • Ansaldo NES (Nuclear Engineering Services Limited)
  • Aecom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cf29zm/nuclear?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:13pAcne Vulgaris Prevelance Forecast In 19 Major Markets 2018-2028
GL
05:13pSurvey Reports Nearly 80 Percent of Parents across North America Estimate Spending 10-25 Percent More Money on School Supplies in 2018
BU
05:12pUNICREDIT : has stopped using Facebook for advertising - CEO
RE
05:12pTRILLIANT HEALTH : Targets New Healthcare Providers by Raising Additional Growth Capital
BU
05:12pDarkLight Appoints Dan Wachtler as Chief Executive Officer
BU
05:11pAMEREN : Missouri named Organization of the Year by UNCF
PU
05:11pSABRE : Beyond NDC program enlists travel industry giants to collaborate on development of NDC-enabled solutions
PU
05:11pBANK OF JINZHOU : Form of proxy for 2018 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
05:11pMICROSOFT : You’ve got the job, now what?
PU
05:11pCOMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Appoints Ben Nichols Vice President, Salt
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : China bounce, oil rally pushes world shares toward 6-month high
2BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
3UNICREDIT SPA : UNICREDIT : confirms targets after second quarter profit better than forecast
4OC OERLIKON CORPORATION : OC OERLIKON : Strong quarterly growth and improved operating profitability – o..
5TECHNOTRANS SE : TECHNOTRANS : benefits from strong technology business

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.