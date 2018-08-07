Nuclear Decommissioning Services: Global Market Analysis by Reactor Type, Strategy, Capacity and Geography to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include aging of nuclear power reactor fleet, the transitioning trend toward renewable sources of energy and developments in nuclear power plants.

Based on the Reactor Type, the market is divided into Boiling Water Reactor (BWR), Gas Cooled Reactor (GCR), Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR), and Other Reactor Types. Other Reactor Types segment is further divided into fast breeder reactor, light water graphite reactor.

On the basis of Strategy, the market is segmented into deferred dismantling, entombment, and immediate dismantling.

Depending on Capacity, the market is bifurcated into Up to 800 MW, 801 MW-1,000 MW, Above 1,000 MW.

Westinghouse Electric Company

Studsvik AB

Sogin S.P.A (Societ Gestione Impianti Nucleari)

Onet Technologies

Nuvia Group

KDC Contractors Limited

GD Energy Services-Nuclear

Energysolutions

Enercon Services, Inc.

Babcock International Group PLC

Areva Group

Ansaldo NES (Nuclear Engineering Services Limited)

Aecom

