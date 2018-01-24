Nucleus Research : Publishes ‘State of the Market’ Reports to Accompany 2018 Enterprise Technology Buyer’s Guide

Help businesses make better decisions this year, with a five-year outlook

Nucleus Research has released a series of ‘State of the Market’ reports, providing a macro-level analysis of core enterprise technology industry sectors. Combined with the micro-level tools provided by the recently published 2018 Enterprise Technology Buyers’ Guide, the state of the market reports help businesses make better decisions based on fact-based research.

“It’s a combination of understanding the macro trends in the industry with the ability to drill down to see what each specific tech solution can deliver for your business that enables the most informed decisions. This is how to boost ROI, exceed expectations and gain competitive advantage through technology,” said Ian Campbell, Nucleus Research CEO.

The State of the Market reports are available for free download for the next six months at https://nucleusresearch.com/research/search/?checkbox1=rs~38&checkbox2=rs~37&checkbox3=rs~39.

The 2018 Enterprise Technology Buyers’ Guide is available as a free download or at a minimal cost via Amazon at https://nucleusresearch.com/2018-enterprise-technology-buyers-guide/

Highlights from the State of the Market reports include:

HCM: The cloud finally takes hold as the industry moves towards integrated end-to-end solutions and move away from cobbled together multi-vendor platforms

https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/state-hcm-market-2018/

CRM: Look for industry accelerator adoption and low- to no-code development frameworks that are community ecosystem friendly as key differentiators for leading CRM vendors moving forward

https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/state-crm-market-2018/

ECM: Today's solutions will become unrecognizable in five years as ECM becomes further embedded within other business tools and the continuation of solution mergers

https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/state-ecm-market-2018/

Analytics: Rapidly advancing, important business intelligence capabilities will filter down market as even the smallest companies are seeing the advantages of self-service tools

https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/state-analytics-market-2018/

ERP: Industry-specific capabilities push further development of verticals in the cloud and analytics remains a modest 'nice to have' feature providing limited value

https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/state-erp-market-2018/

SCM: In five years' time, multi-enterprise collaboration and end-to-end capabilities will define the greatest value, while today's sales & operations planning (S&OP) are refreshed alongside consolidated platforms and analytics providing greater value

https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/state-scm-market-2018/

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. We deliver the numbers that drive business decisions. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow us on Twitter @NucleusResearch.

