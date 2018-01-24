Log in
Nucleus Research : Publishes ‘State of the Market’ Reports to Accompany 2018 Enterprise Technology Buyer’s Guide

01/24/2018 | 07:56pm CET

Help businesses make better decisions this year, with a five-year outlook

Nucleus Research has released a series of ‘State of the Market’ reports, providing a macro-level analysis of core enterprise technology industry sectors. Combined with the micro-level tools provided by the recently published 2018 Enterprise Technology Buyers’ Guide, the state of the market reports help businesses make better decisions based on fact-based research.

“It’s a combination of understanding the macro trends in the industry with the ability to drill down to see what each specific tech solution can deliver for your business that enables the most informed decisions. This is how to boost ROI, exceed expectations and gain competitive advantage through technology,” said Ian Campbell, Nucleus Research CEO.

The State of the Market reports are available for free download for the next six months at https://nucleusresearch.com/research/search/?checkbox1=rs~38&checkbox2=rs~37&checkbox3=rs~39.

The 2018 Enterprise Technology Buyers’ Guide is available as a free download or at a minimal cost via Amazon at https://nucleusresearch.com/2018-enterprise-technology-buyers-guide/

Highlights from the State of the Market reports include:

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. We deliver the numbers that drive business decisions. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow us on Twitter @NucleusResearch.


© Business Wire 2018
