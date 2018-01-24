Nucleus Research : Publishes ‘State of the Market’ Reports to Accompany 2018 Enterprise Technology Buyer’s Guide

Nucleus Research has released a series of ‘State of the Market’ reports,
providing a macro-level analysis of core enterprise technology industry
sectors. Combined with the micro-level tools provided by the recently
published 2018
Enterprise Technology Buyers’ Guide, the state of the market reports
help businesses make better decisions based on fact-based research.
“It’s a combination of understanding the macro trends in the industry
with the ability to drill down to see what each specific tech solution
can deliver for your business that enables the most informed decisions.
This is how to boost ROI, exceed expectations and gain competitive
advantage through technology,” said Ian Campbell, Nucleus Research CEO.
The State of the Market reports are available for free download for the
next six months at https://nucleusresearch.com/research/search/?checkbox1=rs~38&checkbox2=rs~37&checkbox3=rs~39.
The 2018
Enterprise Technology Buyers’ Guide is available as a free download
or at a minimal cost via Amazon at https://nucleusresearch.com/2018-enterprise-technology-buyers-guide/
Highlights from the State of the Market reports include:
About Nucleus Research
Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based
technology research and advisory services. We deliver the numbers that
drive business decisions. For more information,
visit NucleusResearch.com or follow us on Twitter @NucleusResearch.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124006031/en/