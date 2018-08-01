Nucleus Research : ROI Award Winner ICS+ Achieves 942% ROI with Salesforce

ICS+, specializing in automation control systems and video solutions for
commercial properties, achieved 942% ROI by deploying Salesforce Sales
Cloud and Service Cloud solution with payback in six weeks and an annual
average benefit of approximately $185,000.
Headquartered in Austin, TX, ICS+ builds its solutions for hospitals,
hotels, airports, educational institutions and large residential
estates. The company has grown over 12 years, meeting demand for custom
video and audio systems with approximately 100 to 115 client engagements
each year.
“The low-code/no-code capabilities of Salesforce were an important
factor in enabling ICS+ to make ongoing changes to its solution’s
footprint as customer needs evolved. The company is able to perform
enhancements and custom modifications internally and easily leverage the
Salesforce Success Community as a support resource, in contrast to the
complexity of updates with its previous deployment,” said Rebecca
Wettemann, VP of research at Nucleus Research.
Taking advantage of Salesforce’s Premier Success services, ICS+ realized
two main benefits from deploying Sales Cloud and Service Cloud. This
included improved functionality across cloud services with add-on
capabilities from partners and integrated collaboration that keeps all
client-related communication within a single application. Improved
technology management, more efficient invoicing and improved sales
tracking allowed ICS+ to achieve greater visibility into day-to-day
operations with increased productivity. Consultant Cloud Co-Op was also
instrumental in achieving high ROI, including training for future
self-sufficiency.
Nucleus quantified the initial and ongoing costs of software
subscription fees, consulting costs, personnel time, and time spent in
training to quantify ICS+’s total investment in Salesforce. Benefits
were quantified based on the average annual fully loaded cost of the
employees using productivity factor to account for the inefficient
transfer of time between time saved and additional time worked.
See the full report and further benefit details at: https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/salesforce-roi-case-study-ics/
For more information on the Technology ROI Awards, please visit www.roiawards.com
