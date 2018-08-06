Nurx : Launches In Georgia, Offering Home Delivery Of Affordable Birth Control And HIV Prevention

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurx, the leading telemedicine platform offering birth control and HIV prevention prescriptions for home delivery, is now available in Georgia. The company offers free online consultation with medical providers who can prescribe these critical health medications, dramatically increasing access to high quality reproductive care. Nurx also launches today in Tennessee, making the platform now available in 20 states and Washington, D.C.

In the app, users can choose from over 50 birth control brands, receive consultation and prescriptions with a state-licensed provider, and opt in to automatic refills. Shipments are mailed in discreet packaging and at no extra cost. Nurx is available to both insured and uninsured users. For those with insurance, prescriptions are either free or the cost of one's copay. For those without insurance, affordable brands and cost-effective generic options are available.

According to research from the Guttmacher Institute, in 2010, 60% of all pregnancies in Georgia were unintended. Nurx's online platform and home delivery provide greater access to reproductive care for those who live in both urban or more rural locations known as "contraceptive deserts." For the south's geographically dispersed population especially, access to family planning centers can be limited.

"The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy estimates nearly 20 million women live without reasonable access to a full range of contraceptive options, and over three million live in a county without a single clinic," said Hans Gangeskar, co-founder and CEO of Nurx. "State by state, we are launching Nurx to create equity in healthcare access for all Americans through this urgent telehealth option."

Committed to giving users full control of their sexual health, Nurx also delivers Georgia residents pre-exposure prophylaxis, also known as PrEP, for HIV prevention. This is an HIV prevention method in which a daily pill is taken to reduce chances of infection. Studies have shown PrEP to be up to 99% effective at preventing transmission of the HIV virus when taken every day as directed.

Nurx's launch in Georgia comes at a time when data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the state has reached an epidemic level of HIV-positive rates. According to 2016 statistics, Georgia's HIV infection rates are the highest in the country and more than double the national average, with 31.8 cases per 100,000 people. Statistics have also shown that, overall, Southern states have the highest number of new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. but has disproportionately fewer people using anti-HIV treatment. This means that despite being the state with the highest rate of new HIV diagnosis, Georgia is not in the top ten for PrEP use.

"The CDC predicts that one in five Georgians will be diagnosed with HIV in their lifetime," said Jessica Horwitz, Medical Director at Nurx. "Health disparities like this are unacceptable. Especially when we know that comprehensive education and PrEP access can significantly reduce new HIV infection rates. Access to quality medical care is a basic human right and that includes access to these life-saving medications, regardless of where you live."

Former First Daughter and global public health leader Chelsea Clinton, who recently joined as Nurx's newest board member, advocates for expanding access to healthcare and empowering girls and women across America.

"By putting individuals in control of their personal health, and by starting with critical health needs like birth control and HIV prevention, Nurx is well-positioned to make a difference in the lives of countless Americans," said Chelsea Clinton. "I'm delighted to join their board, and excited to help them empower people to build better futures for themselves and realize a vision of accessible, affordable care for all."

Founded in 2015 by Hans Gangeskar and Dr. Edvard Engesæth, Nurx's medical platform integrates an owned-and-operated pharmacy, a network of partner physicians, and a mobile telehealth app to create a seamless, end-to-end digital health experience for customers. Today, Nurx operates in 20 states and the District of Columbia, and is available to more than 70% of the U.S. population.

Nurx's telemedicine service is currently available to residents in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. The company operates according to state and federal standards, including HIPPAA.

