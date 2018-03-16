Nutritional High Announces Issuance of Stock Options in Association With Closing of Calyx Acquisition

TORONTO, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutritional High International Inc. (the "Company" or "Nutritional High") (CSE:EAT) (OTCQB:SPLIF) (FRANKFURT:2NU) is pleased to announce the recent granting of stock options in association with the closing of its previously announced acquisition of the assets of Calyx Brands, Inc. (“Calyx”).



The Company is pleased to announce that the board has approved the issuance of an aggregate of 500,000 stock options ("Stock Options") to Dakota Sullivan, Co-Founder and CEO of Calyx, who will continue to serve in an executive role with the Company going forward. The Stock Options were granted on March 15th, 2018 and are exercisable into Common Shares at a price of $0.51 per Common Share for a period of five years from the date of issuance, subject to certain vesting provisions in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products and nationally recognized brands in the marijuana-infused products industry, including edibles and oil extracts for nutritional, medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

