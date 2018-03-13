Nuveen : Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Announces Preferred Share Redemption

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE: NHA) today announced that the Fund has redeemed all of its outstanding $28,300,000 of Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred (VMTP) shares, Series 2019. The VMTP redemption price is the $100,000 liquidation preference per share, plus an additional amount representing the final accumulated distribution amounts owed. The Fund financed the VMTP share redemption with the proceeds of the sale of securities in its investment portfolio.

The address of the redemption and paying agent, Computershare Inc., is 250 Royall Street, Canton, Massachusetts 02021.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $970 billion in assets under management as of 12/31/17 and operations in 16 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made or referenced in this release may be forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

market developments;

legal and regulatory developments; and

other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

446840-INV-O-03/20

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006206/en/