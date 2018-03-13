Nuveen : Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Announces Preferred Share Redemption

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE: NHA) today announced that
the Fund has redeemed all of its outstanding $28,300,000 of Variable
Rate MuniFund Term Preferred (VMTP) shares, Series 2019. The VMTP
redemption price is the $100,000 liquidation preference per share, plus
an additional amount representing the final accumulated distribution
amounts owed. The Fund financed the VMTP share redemption with the
proceeds of the sale of securities in its investment portfolio.
The address of the redemption and paying agent, Computershare Inc., is
250 Royall Street, Canton, Massachusetts 02021.
