Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nuveen : Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Announces Preferred Share Redemption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 09:01pm CET

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE: NHA) today announced that the Fund has redeemed all of its outstanding $28,300,000 of Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred (VMTP) shares, Series 2019. The VMTP redemption price is the $100,000 liquidation preference per share, plus an additional amount representing the final accumulated distribution amounts owed. The Fund financed the VMTP share redemption with the proceeds of the sale of securities in its investment portfolio.

The address of the redemption and paying agent, Computershare Inc., is 250 Royall Street, Canton, Massachusetts 02021.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $970 billion in assets under management as of 12/31/17 and operations in 16 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.
Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made or referenced in this release may be forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

  • market developments;
  • legal and regulatory developments; and
  • other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

446840-INV-O-03/20


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:19pCAMPBELL SOUP : Exploring Preble’s connection to spaghetti sauce
AQ
09:19pSTANDARD DIVERSIFIED OPPORTUNITIES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19pACCENTURE PLC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19pGATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19pMONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD. : Announces Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
09:19pEQUITY NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. – OBLN
GL
09:19pSSD Supplier Market Status Q4/17 by Interface and Supplier - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:19pMARCH BRACKET PREDICTIONS : Sleep Number Picks No. 12 Seed from Davidson, N.C.
BU
09:18pR F INDUSTRIES LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18pOPTICAL CABLE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
3BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium
4APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
5UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.