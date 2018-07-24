Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nvoi : Quarterly Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 06:58am CEST

24 July 2018

June 2018 Quarterly Update

  • Cash receipts total $149k for the June quarter, $1,300k for the FY'18 financial year

  • Pipeline building following deployment of Enterprise Version of the Platform, with a focus on IT services companies where early traction obtained

  • IBM Collaboration Agreement opening up potential go to market opportunities

  • Costs reduced in accordance with plan to focus all resources on generating meaningful sales.

Nvoi Limited (ASX:NVO) ('Nvoi' or 'the Company') has released its Appendix 4C for the 3 month period ending 30 June 2018 and is pleased to provide an update on progress.

1. User Platform

In April 2018, Nvoi deployed its new Enterprise Version of the Platform, dramatically expanding the functionality offered within the Platform, and addressing most of the needs demanded by larger corporate customers. This new functionality resulted in an immediate 134% improvement (during a 6-month period) in new customer engagement (defined as new jobs posted / new customer signups).

Growing number of corporate acquisitions, with increased customer engagement

900

600

300

-

Q1-2017

3.00

2.00

1.00

-

Q2-2017

Q3-2017

Q4-2017

Q1-2018

Q2-2018

Corporate Users

Jobs PostedNew Jobs / New Corporates (RHS)

Skilled contractor registrations now exceed 15,000 with over 4,000 flagged as "ready for hire".

Nvoi Limited

Level 4, 10 Walker Street

Phone: 1300 687 179

North Sydney

ABN: 29 107 371 497

NSW 2060

2. Partnerships

Earlier this month Nvoi announced its new Collaborative Partnership with IBM, who will provide expertise and access to AI and Machine Learning software, allowing further enrichment to the Nvoi Platform and the potential for accelerated revenue growth. Gaining access to IBM's extensive network of clients and partners supports Nvoi's corporate sales growth strategy focused in Australia, and potentially across Asia.

3. Cost reductions

Further reductions in expense commitments, increases Nvoi ability to use existing resources to focus purely on sales traction without depleting cash resources and funding. Projected September quarter outlays (excluding anticipated R&D tax rebates) have reduced by 30% as compared to the previous June quarter.

Jennifer Maritz, CEO, Nvoi commented: "We are excited at the opportunity the enhanced Enterprise version of the Platform presents in terms of the added value we now deliver through greater visibility of company's contractor workforce utilisation. I look forward to working with the IBM team, and others to bring the "future of work" to life in different forms over the coming months and providing additional value to our client base".

-ENDS-

Contact

Michael Bermeister Company Secretary[email protected]

About Nvoi

Nvoi is Australia's only open market workforce-as-a-service platform that directly connects employers and skilled professionals, eliminating the friction points in contract workforce management. Our platform ensures low predictable costs, is performance based, easy to use, available 24/7, and provides freedom from administration. Unlike the traditional contract workforce management systems, Nvoi is the employer of record, providing instant engagement between hiring managers and rated skilled professionals, and automated back office processing at an affordable price.

Nvoi's dual purpose provides value to Employers while giving Employees the job satisfaction they crave.

For Businesses: Nvoi gives employers a way to quickly fill vacancies with qualified, verified and rated professionals, at a fraction of the time, cost and hassle of existing processes.

For Individuals: Nvoi empowers individuals to control their careers, monetise their skills, work flexibly and create fulfilling careers all within our easy-to-use 24/7 platform.

Website:www.nvoi.com.au

Nvoi Limited

Level 4, 10 Walker Street

Phone: 1300 687 179

North Sydney

ABN: 29 107 371 497

NSW 2060

Disclaimer

Nvoi Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 04:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:18aNTPC : Procurement of Spares for Barco Lvs
AQ
07:18aNTPC : Biennial Maintenance Contract for Rack and Pinion Lift Installed at Ntpc
AQ
07:18aNTPC : Supply of Bearing and Adapter Sleeves
AQ
07:18aNTPC : Invitation for Bids (Ifb) for Air Conditioning System Package for Auxiliary Buildings for Meja Thermal Power Project (2x660 Mw) at Meja, Distt - Allahabad, State of Uttar Pradesh, India
AQ
07:18aDP WORLD : Reports 6.0% Gross Like-For-Like Volume Growth In First Half Of 2018
PU
07:18aGAIL INDIA : Disposal of Hazardous and Non-Hazardous Solid Waste at Gail, Pata
AQ
07:18aAMPLIFON : to acquire GAES group
PU
07:17aNTPC : Repair and Maintenance Contract of Cummins Diesel Engine
AQ
07:17aNTPC : Procurement of Electrical Test Bench for Workshop at Ntpc Gadarwara.
AQ
07:17aOFFICE EQUIPMENT : Supply and Delivery of Various IT / Office Equipment and Upgrading
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
2Oil prices drop on worries about oversupply
3AT&T : Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
4BOMBARDIER, INC. : Honeywell eyes supplier shift to avoid tariff hit
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.