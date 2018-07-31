OBJ : 31 July 2018 / Appendix 4C June 2018 Quarter

Appendix 4C
Name of entity
OBJ LIMITED
ABN
72 056 482 636
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
30 JUNE 2018
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
$A'000
|
Year to date (12 months)
$A'000
|
-
1. Cash flows from operating activities
-
1.1 Receipts from customers (including royalties)
-
1.2 Payments for
-
(a) research and development
-
(b) product manufacturing and operating costs
-
(c) advertising and marketing
-
(d) leased assets
-
(e) staff costs
-
(f) administration and corporate costs
-
1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)
-
1.4 Interest received
-
1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid
-
1.6 Income taxes paid
-
1.7 Government grants and tax incentives
-
1.8 Other (GST)
Other (R&D Tax Incentives)
-
1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
|
255
(340)
--
----
(294)
(260)
--20 ------
(6) --
|
1,234
(1,267)
--
----
(1,311)
(1,030)
--107 ------
(3) 843
|
(625)
|
(1,427)
2.
Cash flows from investing activities
2.1
Payments to acquire:
|
(a) property, plant and equipment
|
(1)
|
(39)
|
(b) businesses (see item 10)
|
--
|
--
|
|
-
2.2 Proceeds from disposal of:
-
(a) property, plant and equipment
-
(b) businesses (see item 10)
-
(c) investments
-
(d) intellectual property
-
(e) other non-current assets
-
2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)
-
2.5 Other (provide details if material)
-
2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
|
------
----------------
|
------
----------------
|
(1)
|
(39)
|
-
3. Cash flows from financing activities
-
3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares
-
3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
-
3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options
-
3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options
-
3.5 Proceeds from borrowings
-
3.6 Repayment of borrowings
-
3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
-
3.8 Dividends paid
-
3.9 Other (provide details if material)
-
3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
|
100 ----(2)
------
----
|
262 ----(10)
------
----
|
98
|
252
-
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
-
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning ofquarter/year to date
-
4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
-
4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
-
4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
4,677 (625)
5366 (1,427)
(1)
(39)
98
252
|
|
21
|
18
|
4,170
|
4,170
|
5.
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
|
Current quarter
$A'000
|
Previous quarter
$A'000
|
|
1,170 3,000 ----
|
777 3,900 ----
|
4,170
|
4,677
-
6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
-
6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
-
6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
Current quarter
$A'000
-
6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
212 --
-
7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates
-
7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
-
7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
Current quarter
$A'000
-
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
----
-
8. Financing facilities available
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position
-
8.1 Loan facilities
-
8.2 Credit standby arrangements
-
8.3 Other (please specify)
|
Total facility amount at quarter end
$A'000
|
Amount drawn at quarter end
$A'000
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
-
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
|
9.
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
|
$A'000
|
-
9.1 Research and development
-
9.2 Product manufacturing and operating costs
-
9.3 Advertising and marketing
-
9.4 Leased assets
-
9.5 Staff costs
-
9.6 Administration and corporate costs
-
9.7 Other (provide details if material)
-
9.8 Total estimated cash outflows
|
250 ------300 200 --
|
750
|
10.
Acquisitions and disposals of business entities
(items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)
|
Acquisitions
|
Disposals
|
10.1
Name of entity
|
--
|
--
|
10.2
Place of incorporation or registration
|
--
|
--
|
10.3
Consideration for acquisition or disposal
|
--
|
--
|
10.4
Total net assets
|
--
|
--
|
10.5
Nature of business
|
--
|
--
Compliance statement
Sign here:
Date: 31 July 2018
Print name: JEFFREY EDWARDS
Notes
-
1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
-
2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standard applies to this report.
-
3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
Disclaimer
