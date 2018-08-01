OCC : Cleared Contract Volume up 15 Percent in July

Equity options volume up 20 percent in July

Average equity daily volume up 23 percent year-to-date

Securities lending activity up 19 percent in July and 22 percent year-to-date

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in July reached 373,984,999 contracts, up 15 percent compared to July 2017 volume of 324,718,888. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is up 21 percent with 20,551,805 contracts compared to 17,045,133 contracts in 2017.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 367,568,020 contracts in July, up 17 percent from July 2017. Equity options volume reached a total of 333,216,875 contracts, a 20 percent increase from July 2017. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 126,246,601 contracts last month, an 11 percent increase compared to July 2017 volume of 113,596,199 contracts. Index options volume was down six percent with 34,351,145 contracts in July

Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 6,416,979 contracts in July, down 43 percent from July 2017. OCC’s year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 428,430 contracts, 23.3 percent less than 2017.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was up 19 percent in new loans from July 2017 with 218,786 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity increased 22 percent from 2017 with 1,611,382 new loan transactions in 2018. The average daily loan value at OCC in July was $169,796,715,474.

For 2018 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

July Total July 2018 July 2017 Contract YTD Avg. YTD Avg. YTD Avg. Total Total % Daily Daily Daily Contract Contract Contract Change Contract Contract % Change vs. Volume Volume vs. July 2018 2017 YTD 2017 2017 Equity Options 333,216,875 276,744,805 20.4% 17,896,665 14,589,545 22.7% ETF Options 126,246,601 113,596,199 11.1% 7,788,522 6,414,502 21.4% Index Options 34,351,145 36,627,845 - 6.2% 2,226,710 1,897,027 17.4% Total Options 367,568,020 313,372,650 17.3% 20,123,375 16,486,572 22.1% Total Futures 6,416,979 11,346,238 - 43.4% 428,430 558,561 - 23.3% Total Volume 373,984,999 324,718,888 15.2% 20,551,805 17,045,133 20.6%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2018 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005915/en/