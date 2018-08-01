Log in
OCC : Cleared Contract Volume up 15 Percent in July

08/01/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

Equity options volume up 20 percent in July

Average equity daily volume up 23 percent year-to-date

Securities lending activity up 19 percent in July and 22 percent year-to-date

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in July reached 373,984,999 contracts, up 15 percent compared to July 2017 volume of 324,718,888. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is up 21 percent with 20,551,805 contracts compared to 17,045,133 contracts in 2017.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 367,568,020 contracts in July, up 17 percent from July 2017. Equity options volume reached a total of 333,216,875 contracts, a 20 percent increase from July 2017. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 126,246,601 contracts last month, an 11 percent increase compared to July 2017 volume of 113,596,199 contracts. Index options volume was down six percent with 34,351,145 contracts in July

Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 6,416,979 contracts in July, down 43 percent from July 2017. OCC’s year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 428,430 contracts, 23.3 percent less than 2017.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity was up 19 percent in new loans from July 2017 with 218,786 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity increased 22 percent from 2017 with 1,611,382 new loan transactions in 2018. The average daily loan value at OCC in July was $169,796,715,474.

For 2018 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

                                                         
                    July Total                        
July 2018 July 2017 Contract YTD Avg. YTD Avg. YTD Avg.
Total Total % Daily Daily Daily Contract
Contract Contract Change Contract Contract % Change vs.
Volume Volume vs. July 2018 2017 YTD 2017
                          2017                              
Equity Options     333,216,875         276,744,805         20.4%         17,896,665         14,589,545         22.7%
ETF Options     126,246,601         113,596,199         11.1%         7,788,522         6,414,502         21.4%
Index Options     34,351,145         36,627,845         - 6.2%         2,226,710         1,897,027         17.4%
Total Options     367,568,020         313,372,650         17.3%         20,123,375         16,486,572         22.1%
Total Futures     6,416,979         11,346,238         - 43.4%         428,430         558,561         - 23.3%
Total Volume     373,984,999         324,718,888         15.2%         20,551,805         17,045,133         20.6%
 

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2018 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.


© Business Wire 2018
