OCC : Cleared Contract Volume up 15 Percent in July

OCC, the
world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced
today that total cleared contract volume in July reached 373,984,999
contracts, up 15 percent compared to July 2017 volume of 324,718,888.
OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is up 21
percent with 20,551,805 contracts compared to 17,045,133 contracts in
2017.
Options: Overall exchange-listed
options volume reached 367,568,020 contracts in July, up 17 percent
from July 2017. Equity
options volume reached a total of 333,216,875 contracts, a 20
percent increase from July 2017. This includes cleared ETF
options volume of 126,246,601 contracts last month, an 11 percent
increase compared to July 2017 volume of 113,596,199 contracts. Index
options volume was down six percent with 34,351,145 contracts in July
Futures: Futures cleared by OCC reached 6,416,979 contracts in
July, down 43 percent from July 2017. OCC’s year-to-date average daily
cleared futures volume is 428,430 contracts, 23.3 percent less than 2017.
Securities Lending: OCC's securities
lending CCP activity was up 19 percent in new loans from July 2017
with 218,786 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity
increased 22 percent from 2017 with 1,611,382 new loan transactions in
2018. The average daily loan value at OCC in July was $169,796,715,474.
For 2018 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 2018
|
|
|
|
|
July 2017
|
|
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
|
|
YTD Avg.
|
|
|
|
|
YTD Avg.
|
|
|
|
|
YTD Avg.
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Daily
|
|
|
|
|
Daily
|
|
|
|
|
Daily Contract
|
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
|
|
% Change vs.
|
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
|
vs. July
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity Options
|
|
|
333,216,875
|
|
|
|
|
276,744,805
|
|
|
|
|
20.4%
|
|
|
|
|
17,896,665
|
|
|
|
|
14,589,545
|
|
|
|
|
22.7%
|
ETF Options
|
|
|
126,246,601
|
|
|
|
|
113,596,199
|
|
|
|
|
11.1%
|
|
|
|
|
7,788,522
|
|
|
|
|
6,414,502
|
|
|
|
|
21.4%
|
Index Options
|
|
|
34,351,145
|
|
|
|
|
36,627,845
|
|
|
|
|
- 6.2%
|
|
|
|
|
2,226,710
|
|
|
|
|
1,897,027
|
|
|
|
|
17.4%
|
Total Options
|
|
|
367,568,020
|
|
|
|
|
313,372,650
|
|
|
|
|
17.3%
|
|
|
|
|
20,123,375
|
|
|
|
|
16,486,572
|
|
|
|
|
22.1%
|
Total Futures
|
|
|
6,416,979
|
|
|
|
|
11,346,238
|
|
|
|
|
- 43.4%
|
|
|
|
|
428,430
|
|
|
|
|
558,561
|
|
|
|
|
- 23.3%
|
Total Volume
|
|
|
373,984,999
|
|
|
|
|
324,718,888
|
|
|
|
|
15.2%
|
|
|
|
|
20,551,805
|
|
|
|
|
17,045,133
|
|
|
|
|
20.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About OCC
OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and
the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under
the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named
2018 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, OCC now provides
central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19
exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security
futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC
is available at www.theocc.com.
