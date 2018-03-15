Log in
OCC Hosts Risk Governance and Credit Risk Workshops in Florida

03/15/2018 | 04:21pm CET

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) will host two workshops at the Holiday Inn Fort Walton Beach, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., April 24-25, for directors of national community banks and federal savings associations supervised by the OCC.

The Risk Governance workshop on April 24 combines lectures, discussion, and exercises to provide practical information for directors to effectively measure and manage risks. The workshop also focuses on the OCC's approach to risk-based supervision and major risks in the financial industry.

The Credit Risk workshop on April 25 focuses on credit risk within the loan portfolio, such as identifying trends and recognizing problems. The workshop also covers the roles of the board and management, how to stay informed of changes in credit risk, and how to effect change.

The workshop fee is $99 and open to directors of national community banks and federal savings associations supervised by the OCC. Participants receive course materials, and assorted supervisory publications. The workshop is limited to the first 35 registrants.

The workshops are taught by experienced OCC staff and are two of the 25 offered nationwide to enhance and expand the skills of national community bank and federal savings association directors. To register for this workshop, visit www.occ.gov/occworkshops.   

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ("OCC") charters and oversees a nationwide system of national banks and federal savings associations and assures that these banking institutions are safe and sound, competitive, and capable of serving the banking needs of their customers in the best possible manner.  OCC press releases and other information are available at http://www.occ.gov.  To receive OCC press releases and issuances by e-mail, subscribe at http://www.occ.gov/subscribe/occ-email-list-service.html.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/occ-hosts-risk-governance-and-credit-risk-workshops-in-florida-300614663.html

SOURCE Office of the Comptroller of the Currency


© PRNewswire 2018
