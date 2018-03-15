OCP Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings

OCP S.A. (“OCP” or the “Company”), a global leader in the fertilizer
industry, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results on
Thursday, March 22, 2018. The results will be available to holders of
the Company’s bonds, qualified institutional buyers, securities analysts
and market makers on the OCP Intralinks portal from 10 a.m. EDT and 2
p.m. Morocco/London time.
OCP senior management will host a conference call to discuss fourth
quarter and full year 2017 results at 11 a.m. EDT and 3 p.m.
Morocco/London time on Thursday, March 22, 2018 for holders of the
Company’s bonds, qualified institutional buyers, securities analysts and
market makers.
Eligible parties that have not already registered for access to the
Intralinks portal may do so by contacting the Investor Relations
Department by emailing [email protected].
About OCP
OCP is a global leader in the fertilizer industry, backed by almost a
century’s production history. OCP has exclusive access to the largest
phosphate rock reserve base in the world. It is one of the lowest cost
producers of phosphate rock in the industry and has become a leading
player in production and trade volumes across the phosphate value chain.
OCP employs 21,000 people and contributes to regional development
through its mining and fertilizer operations, and through its
sustainability program.
For more information visit: www.ocpgroup.ma.
