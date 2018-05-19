ODOT Oregon Department of Transportation : WB Sunrise Expressway closures this weekend

May 18, 2018

Contact: Don Hamilton, 503-704-7452

WB Sunrise Expressway

closures this weekend

The westbound lanes of OR 224, the Sunrise Expressway, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The eastbound lanes will remain open.

The closure will be in place from Southeast Ambler Road in the west to 122nd Avenue in the east.

During the same hours, the Multi-Use Path will be closed in both directions from Southeast Mather Road to OR 212.

The closure is necessary to clear adjacent parcels once used for military training.