OHR Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. To Contact The Firm

02/17/2018 | 12:05am CET

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. ("OHR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OHRP).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

On January 4, 2018, OHR issued a press release announcing negative results from its study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Squalamine, the Company's leading therapeutic candidate for improving vision outcomes in patients suffering from ophthalmic diseases. Specifically, patients receiving the Squalamine combination therapy failed to show vision improvement over candidates receiving only a Lucentis monotherapy.

On this news, OHR's share price declined significantly, causing harm to investors.

If you invested in OHR stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/OHRThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected]

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017 
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq. 
[email protected] 
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ohr-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50000-investing-in-ohr-pharmaceutical-inc-to-contact-the-firm-300600355.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
