OIF Announces Read-out Event for SDN Transport API Interoperability Demo to Be Held at NGON Optical Masterclass

The OIF
(Optical Internetworking Forum) today announced plans for its public
read-out events to present the results of the 2018 Software-Defined
Networking (SDN) Transport Application Programming Interface (T-API)
interoperability demonstration. This year’s demo, in collaboration with MEF,
is focused on accelerating the commercialization of Transport SDN
through validating the industry leading T-API 2.0 northbound interface
The multi-vendor demo includes testing new dynamic behavior use cases
and deployment scenarios by network operators CenturyLink, China
Telecom, SK Telecom and Telefónica. Participating vendors include ADVA,
Coriant, Infinera, NEC/Netcracker, Nokia and SM Optics. Centre
Tecnològic Telecomunicacions Catalunya is the participating academic
and/or research institution and TELUS Communications is participating as
a consulting network operator.
This year’s demo incorporates service provisioning scenarios at the LSO
Presto reference point in the MEF LSO architecture, using the MEF NRP
Interface Profile Specification (MEF 60), which defines T-API extensions
in support of Carrier Ethernet services.
“The OIF multi-vendor interop testing is particularly important to
Telefónica’s network transformation. We are anxious to validate T-API as
the standard NBI for Transport SDN and announce the results in June,”
said Juan Pedro Fernández Palacios, Telefónica.
The results of the demo will be presented during a featured workshop and
keynote presentation at NGON
& DCI Europe 2018, the world’s leading strategic and technical
optical networks event being held in Nice, France, and during two
private events at participating network operator labs.
Public Event: NGON & DCI Europe 2018 (Nice,
France), Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 10:00am-12:00pm
Optical Masterclass: Speakers will discuss how OIF is assuring
interoperability in open, agile next generation optical networks and
present updates on critical projects including CEI-56G and CEI-112G,
FlexE 2.0, 400ZR and Transport SDN.
Agenda:
• Welcome & Overview – Dave Brown, OIF President, Nokia
• Physical & Link Layer Working Group (PLL WG) Overview – Karl Gass, OIF
PLL WG Vice Chair Optical, OIF
• FlexE 2.0 – Dave Ofelt, OIF PLL WG Vice Chair Protocol, Juniper
Networks
• Networking Projects Overview – Lyndon Ong, OIF Market Awareness &
Education Committee Co-Chair – Networking, Ciena
• SDN Transport API Work/Interoperability Demonstration – Jonathan
Sadler, OIF Board Member and Networking Interoperability Working Group
Chair, Coriant
Additionally, Palacios, Head of Unit at Telefónica, will discuss the
demo results and present use cases during his keynote
presentation – Transport API: Standardization status,
interoperability tests and use cases – on June 27th at NGON.
Invitation-Only: CenturyLink and China
Telecom
Two invitation-only read-out events will be held in July. CenturyLink
will hold a private read-out event on July 10 in Denver, Colorado and
China Telecom will host a private read-out in Beijing on July 19.
Members of the media and analyst community interested in attending,
please contact [email protected].
A technical white paper and an executive summary of the demo result will
be available in August.
Additional information can be found at http://www.oiforum.com/meetings-and-events/2018-oif-sdn-t-api-demo/.
About the OIF
The OIF facilitates the development and deployment of interoperable
networking solutions and services. Members collaborate to drive
Implementation Agreements (IAs) and interoperability demonstrations to
accelerate and maximize market adoption of advanced internetworking
technologies. OIF work applies to optical and electrical interconnects,
optical component and network processing technologies, and to network
control and operations including software defined networks and network
function virtualization. The OIF actively supports and extends the work
of national and international standards bodies. Launched in 1998, the
OIF is the only industry group uniting representatives from across the
spectrum of networking, including many of the world’s leading service
providers, system vendors, component manufacturers, software and testing
vendors. Information on the OIF can be found at http://www.oiforum.com
