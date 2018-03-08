OIF and Ethernet Alliance Join Forces to Operate Live FlexE Traffic

Industry leading organizations, the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF)
and the Ethernet
Alliance, today announced an interoperating 400 Gbps Ethernet (400
GbE) network demonstration at OFC in San Diego, CA, March 13-15, 2018.
The joint demonstration will feature 400 Gbps of Flex Ethernet (FlexE)
traffic sent over four bonded 100 GbE interfaces streaming over the
Ethernet Alliance 400 GbE network and interconnecting the OIF and
Ethernet Alliance booths on the exhibit floor.
The demonstration is designed to showcase the Ethernet Alliance’s IEEE
802.3bs 400 Gbps technology recently ratified in December 2017 and the
OIF’s FlexE 1.1 Implementation Agreement (IA).
“This collaborative effort is the ideal opportunity for the OIF to
demonstrate the capabilities of its FlexE specification,” according to
Nathan Tracy, the OIF’s VP of Marketing and Technologist at TE
Connectivity. “The Ethernet Alliance’s deployment of the 400 GbE network
over OFC’s exhibit floor demonstrates the initial availability of the
developing 400 Gbps ecosystem.”
“We’re pleased to be able to make our 400 GbE network available to the
OIF for this demonstration at OFC,” said the Ethernet Alliance’s
chairman John D’Ambrosia, Huawei. “The OIF’s FlexE technology is yet
another example of the flexibility that the Next Ethernet Era will
enable. We applaud the OIF’s work to leverage Ethernet solutions as the
basis of their FlexE implementation agreement.”
Furthering its mission to promote the development and deployment of
interoperable networking solutions and services, the OIF will showcase a
variety of projects, including an industry-first, during OFC. The OIF
booth, host to 14 member companies, will feature five separate,
multi-party, demonstrations featuring device and component
interoperability. Two FlexE demos will showcase the bonding, subrating
and channelization capabilities of the released FlexE 1.1 IA.
Separately, a high speed electrical demo will feature the OIF’s recently
released CEI-4.0 56 Gbps PAM4 VSR (chip to module) electrical interface
in a configuration that includes electrical to optical to electrical
operation. Finally, two additional demos will feature 112 Gbps serial
(single channel) electrical signaling in a VSR (chip to module)
application and a direct attach copper cable implementation.
The member companies participating in the OIF demo, booth 5525, include
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH);
Credo Semiconductor; FiberHome Telecommunications Technologies Co.,
Ltd.; Finisar (NASDAQ: FNSR);
Huawei Technologies Co.,Ltd.; Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI);
Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS);
Molex, LLC; TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL);
Tektronix Inc. (NYSE: TEK);
VIAVI Solutions (NYSE: VIAV);
Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX);
Yamaichi Electronics and ZTE Corporation. For more info on OIF’s
activities at OFC, please visit www.oiforum.com/meetings-and-events/oif-ofc-2018
The next Ethernet era is underway, and the Ethernet Alliance OFC 2018
multivendor technology demonstration is one of the many steps the
Ethernet Alliance is making in support of interoperable, next-generation
technologies, such as PAM4. The demo showcases technologies from copper
to optical interconnects at rates of 10 GbE to 400 GbE, as well as a
live 400 GbE network. This OFC 2018 demonstration illustrates the
innovations that can happen when you have the whole of the Ethernet
ecosystem fully committed to bringing tomorrow’s networks to life today.
Happening in booth #2648, the Ethernet Alliance’s OFC 2018 demo
incorporates equipment and solutions from 17 different companies:
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH);
Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET);
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO);
Commscope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM);
EXFO, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO);
Finisar (NASDAQ: FNSR);
Huawei Technologies Co.,Ltd.; Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS);
Juniper Networks; Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX);
Molex, LLC; Nexans S.A. (EPA: NEX);
Source Photonics, Inc.; Spirent Communications (LSE: SPT.L);
TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL);
Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. (NYSE: TDY);
and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX).
About
the OIF
The OIF facilitates the development and deployment of interoperable
networking solutions and services. Members collaborate to drive
Implementation Agreements (IAs) and interoperability demonstrations to
accelerate and maximize market adoption of advanced internetworking
technologies. OIF work applies to optical and electrical interconnects,
optical component and network processing technologies, and to network
control and operations including software defined networks and network
function virtualization. The OIF actively supports and extends the work
of national and international standards bodies. Launched in 1998, the
OIF is the only industry group uniting representatives from across the
spectrum of networking, including many of the world’s leading service
providers, system vendors, component manufacturers, software and testing
vendors. Information on the OIF can be found at http://www.oiforum.com
About
the Ethernet Alliance
The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and
component vendors, industry experts, and university and government
professionals who are committed to the continued success and expansion
of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards
to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new
Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education.
