OJSC AvtoKrAZ : “AutoKrAZ” Reports Increase in Paid Taxes

'AutoKrAZ', the biggest in Kremenchug and region industrial company, the only complete-cycle manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks, reports increase in its contributions to various budgets to UAH 83,3m for the first six months of 2018, up 12 percent from the same period a year ago. This year 'AutoKrAZ' contributed almost UAH 53m to national budget (up 10 percent from a year ago), over UAH 30,5m to local budget (as compared to UAH 25m in the first six months of last year). Total taxes paid include: about UAH 28,5m of VAT, UAH 23,5m of unified social contribution, almost UAH 20m of personal income tax, about UAH 10m of land rent and military levy that went up to over UAH 1,6m.

Kremenchug Automobile Plant is still on the top of the list of socially responsible companies of Kremenchug and Poltava region. The company is in continuous operation despite low workload and remains committed to its social responsibility. Thus, salaries of the company's employees have been raised twice in the first six months, in January and July. Full time average wage in June of this year was equal to UAH 7058.

Kremenchug Automobile Plant employs currently 2840 staff members with average age of 46,4 years, workers make up 66 percent of them. Manning level is 89,6 percent, with understaffing of workers and 320 vacant jobs. Priorities of 'AutoKrAZ' include finding ways for improvement of employment benefits, conditions of work, refurbishment of facilities for social needs.