ONS Office for National Statistics : Statement on Travel Trends and Overseas Travel and Tourism

07/27/2018 | 11:07am EDT

Due to additional data processing and quality assurance that is taking place as part of the digitisation of the International Passenger Survey, the Travel Trends tables, including Travelpac 2017, that were due to be published on 3 August will now be published on 17 August.

This new digital collection offers significant advantages, including improved efficiency through reduced manual data entry and improved translations into different languages.

This revised timetable also means that Overseas Travel and Tourism figures for Quarter 1 (January to March) 2018 will now be delayed until 5 September. The January, February and March monthly figures will also be released on 5 September.

ONS apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Disclaimer

ONS - Office for National Statistics published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 15:06:01 UTC
