Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPEN MINDS Announces New Summit On Non-Profit Mergers, Acquisitions, & Affiliations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 05:02am CEST

Gettysburg, PA, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS announced a new executive summit, The 2018 OPEN MINDSMergers, Acquisitions, & Affiliations Summit: Best Practices For Non-Profit Health & Human Service Organizations, that will be held on September 21, 2018 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, on the last day of the The 2018 OPEN MINDSExecutive Leadership Retreat.


This new executive event meets the specific needs of non-profit executives serving complex consumers—focused on best practices models for addressing the strategic issues of scale in behavioral health, autism, I/DD, children’s services, and long-term care. The event will cover organizational combinations from identifying prospective organizational partners to valuation and due diligence to best practice in governance structures and implementation. The first-of-its-kind event is a collaboration between OPEN MINDS and Centerstone.

“The health and human service environment is more challenging than ever—and executives are turning to mergers, acquisitions, and affiliations to address issues of scale. Unfortunately, there is no roadmap to success for the vast majority of organizations serving consumers with complex needs. Many of these organizations are not-for-profit and face unique challenges in thinking about growth through merger. This is the only event that focuses on the needs of executives of those organizations,” said Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer of OPEN MINDS.

What separates the success stories from the failures? Great leadership. Build your leadership team at the 2018 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat. The only event focused on leadership development in the health and human service space. And new this year, some important additions to the agenda- an executive perspective from senior members of The OPEN MINDS team. Best practice strategic planning, an executive roadmap to success with value-based reimbursement, and the only summit on mergers, acquisitions, and affiliations focused on the complex consumer markets.

“I hope you’ll join me and my OPEN MINDS executive team colleagues this September. We’re developed all new, cutting edge executive experiences. Spend the week or spend a day in scenic Gettysburg—and build your leadership IQ,” said Monica E. Oss.

The executive event will kick-off with an exclusive networking reception Thursday evening, September 20. Sessions planned throughout the Summit include:

  • Merger, Acquisition, & Affiliations (MA&A) Activity In The Health & Human Service Space – A Look At The Trends
  • The Challenges (& Opportunities) Of Non-Profit Affiliations: The Centerstone Case Study
  • Finding The Right Organization For Your Merger, Acquisition Or Affiliation
  • The MA&A Evaluation Process – Due Diligence, Financial Projections, & Valuation
  • Making The MA&A Happen – Negotiation, Contracts, Closing, & MA&A Implementation Planning
  • The Future Of Non-Profit MA&A: The Future View

Registration for this one-of-a-kind program is limited to only 300 senior-level executives. OPEN MINDS Circle elite-level members have priority access included in their membership. And any executive purchasing an All-Access Institute Pass to the The 2018 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat has access to this summit. Individual registrations for the seminar are available for $125. Learn more about registration options at https://leadership.openminds.com/register/.

The 2018 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat is designed to give teams all of the tools they need to navigate a changing market—from the latest market intelligence and industry trends, to best management practices for executing an effective business plan, to new executive competencies and leadership skill sets. This week-long, information-rich experience includes engaging presentations by industry thought leaders, captivating historical case studies, intensive classroom discussions, unparalleled leadership activities, and extensive networking opportunities. To see the complete 2018 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat agenda, visit: https://leadership.openminds.com/agenda.

For additional questions and inquiries, please contact Sarah C. Threnhauser, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS or Stacey Cotton, Product Manager, Education Programs at 717-334-1329 or [email protected].


ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence and strategic advisory firm focused on the sectors of the health and human service field serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 175+ associates provide market insights and innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Tim Snyder
OPEN MINDS
7173341329
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:02aPRESS RELEASE : Pleasing performance in the first half of 2018
AQ
06:02aHRH The Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Names Renowned Tourism Impresario Gerard “Jerry” Inzerillo to Lead Transformative Heritage Tourism Initiative
BU
06:02aFORBES TRAVEL GUIDE : Announces New Leadership Structure to Support Expansion Plans to 100 Countries in 2019
BU
06:01aMERCK AND : KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met a Primary Endpoint in the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-048 Trial, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Patients Whose Tumors Expressed PD-L1 (CPS ≥20)
BU
06:01aBEST&RSQUO;S MARKET SEGMENT REPORT : GCC Natural Catastrophe and Man-Made Losses Highlight Importance of Enterprise Risk Management
BU
05:53aH1 2018 : Strong organic order growth and profitability increase
PU
05:50aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Posts Strong 2nd Quarter Profit, Revenue Gains, Boosts 2018 Outlook
AQ
05:46aCADENCE BANCORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by Cadence Bancorp, LLC
BU
05:45aHBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
05:41aHBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS : Media Release
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T revenue misses Wall Street estimates, shares slip
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : film studio chief Ropell to depart
3BLACKROCK : SATELLITES AND BLOGS: BlackRock to raise game in China stock picking
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : signs agreement with Washington state to end discriminatory ad targeting
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Facebook plans innovation hub in China despite tightening censorship
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.