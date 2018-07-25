OPEN MINDS Announces New Summit On Non-Profit Mergers, Acquisitions, & Affiliations

Gettysburg, PA, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS announced a new executive summit, The 2018 OPEN MINDSMergers, Acquisitions, & Affiliations Summit: Best Practices For Non-Profit Health & Human Service Organizations, that will be held on September 21, 2018 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, on the last day of the The 2018 OPEN MINDSExecutive Leadership Retreat.



This new executive event meets the specific needs of non-profit executives serving complex consumers—focused on best practices models for addressing the strategic issues of scale in behavioral health, autism, I/DD, children’s services, and long-term care. The event will cover organizational combinations from identifying prospective organizational partners to valuation and due diligence to best practice in governance structures and implementation. The first-of-its-kind event is a collaboration between OPEN MINDS and Centerstone.

“The health and human service environment is more challenging than ever—and executives are turning to mergers, acquisitions, and affiliations to address issues of scale. Unfortunately, there is no roadmap to success for the vast majority of organizations serving consumers with complex needs. Many of these organizations are not-for-profit and face unique challenges in thinking about growth through merger. This is the only event that focuses on the needs of executives of those organizations,” said Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer of OPEN MINDS.

What separates the success stories from the failures? Great leadership. Build your leadership team at the 2018 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat. The only event focused on leadership development in the health and human service space. And new this year, some important additions to the agenda- an executive perspective from senior members of The OPEN MINDS team. Best practice strategic planning, an executive roadmap to success with value-based reimbursement, and the only summit on mergers, acquisitions, and affiliations focused on the complex consumer markets.

“I hope you’ll join me and my OPEN MINDS executive team colleagues this September. We’re developed all new, cutting edge executive experiences. Spend the week or spend a day in scenic Gettysburg—and build your leadership IQ,” said Monica E. Oss.

The executive event will kick-off with an exclusive networking reception Thursday evening, September 20. Sessions planned throughout the Summit include:

Merger, Acquisition, & Affiliations (MA&A) Activity In The Health & Human Service Space – A Look At The Trends

The Challenges (& Opportunities) Of Non-Profit Affiliations: The Centerstone Case Study

Finding The Right Organization For Your Merger, Acquisition Or Affiliation

The MA&A Evaluation Process – Due Diligence, Financial Projections, & Valuation

Making The MA&A Happen – Negotiation, Contracts, Closing, & MA&A Implementation Planning

The Future Of Non-Profit MA&A: The Future View

Registration for this one-of-a-kind program is limited to only 300 senior-level executives. OPEN MINDS Circle elite-level members have priority access included in their membership. And any executive purchasing an All-Access Institute Pass to the The 2018 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat has access to this summit. Individual registrations for the seminar are available for $125. Learn more about registration options at https://leadership.openminds.com/register/.

The 2018 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat is designed to give teams all of the tools they need to navigate a changing market—from the latest market intelligence and industry trends, to best management practices for executing an effective business plan, to new executive competencies and leadership skill sets. This week-long, information-rich experience includes engaging presentations by industry thought leaders, captivating historical case studies, intensive classroom discussions, unparalleled leadership activities, and extensive networking opportunities. To see the complete 2018 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat agenda, visit: https://leadership.openminds.com/agenda.

For additional questions and inquiries, please contact Sarah C. Threnhauser, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS or Stacey Cotton, Product Manager, Education Programs at 717-334-1329 or [email protected].



