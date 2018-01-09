OPTIS and Lucid Motors Announce Collaboration at CES 2018, Use Simulation Technology to Develop the Next Generation of Smart Headlights

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIS, the leading global virtual prototyping company, and Lucid Motors, a luxury mobility company defining a new class of premium electric vehicles, today announce their partnership to virtually test the next generation of automotive lighting solutions. The partnership uses OPTIS’s software and expertise to rapidly develop and test Lucid’s multi-lens array lighting system. This innovative new lighting system increases vehicle and pedestrian safety and is featured in Lucid Motors’ luxury sedan, Lucid Air. The headlights will be available for virtual demonstration for the first time at CES 2018 at OPTIS’s booth, located at Tech East, LVCC, North Hall – Booth #3002.



Multi-lens array lighting, developed in-house at Lucid, brings multiple innovative advantages. The technology uses thousands of lenses, creating a precise, high-resolution field of light. The headlights also increase vehicle and pedestrian safety with perfectly homogeneous light distribution in a self-adjusting and glare-free solution. The design, which was refined through OPTIS’s simulation technology, is the slimmest, most unique design in the industry and provides for better light distribution without consuming more energy.

“Lucid Motors’ lighting team uses the OPTIS light modeling software SPEOS to speed up their design process and explore the potential of the multi-lens array solution,” said Chris Grieve, Director of OPTIS West Coast Operations. “SPEOS’ simulation capabilities empower Lucid to quickly explore and refine their design in the most efficient and physically accurate way.”

OPTIS provides software and expertise to help Lucid Motors understand how this new headlight system will look and perform on the road. Using VRX, OPTIS’s real-time interactive driving simulator, Lucid Motors is able to test and experience the performance of their headlights with virtual prototypes on virtual test tracks, recreating realistic traffic conditions, including weather, oncoming cars and pedestrians. The software is employed across the automotive industry, from OEMs to Tier-1 suppliers, to create virtual prototypes that decrease time-to-market and contribute to frictionless safety testing.

“VRX enables Lucid’s engineers to see how the headlight’s beam will look on the road and how it interacts with sensors on the car,” said Dr. Hans Christoph Eckstein, Senior Technical Specialist, Optical Engineering at Lucid Motors. “This allows us to shape and change the beam and make sure it accurately simulates its behavior and characteristics. The system also aids in the understanding of how the lighting system will look.”

OPTIS and Lucid Motors are providing a virtual driving experience for customers using VRX and a driving simulator at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. Schedule your time for demos and interviews by emailing OPTIS’s public relations representative, Amber Richards at [email protected].

“We want people to experience the benefits this new technology will bring in safety and driving comfort. It will be available at our booth at CES where OPTIS and Lucid Motors will be happy to allow attendees to experience the technology for themselves,” adds Grieve.

About OPTIS

OPTIS, the virtual prototyping company, brings life and emotion to all industrial projects. Its world-leading solutions pave the way for a revolutionary design process: towards zero physical prototype. Since 1989, OPTIS offers its know-how in light and human vision simulation into famous CAD/CAM software and dedicated virtual immersive solutions. This synergy creates true-to-life virtual mockups which are used a real decision-making tools. Today, more than 2,400 clients in over 50 countries trust OPTIS to innovate day-after-day with its solutions to ensure the look and safety of their designs, reduce their ecological footprints and bring their future products to market faster. For more information about OPTIS, visit www.optis-world.com.

About Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors is a luxury mobility company that is reimagining what a car can be. The company applies innovative engineering, design, and technology to define a new class of vehicle. Lucid is developing products and services for the new world of experiential, on-demand, and sustainable luxury, with the Lucid Air premium sedan as its first platform. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, the Lucid team brings deep expertise from the automotive and technology industries. Learn more at lucidmotors.com.

