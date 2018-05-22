OSCE Organization for Security and operation : New models of broadcasting focus of OSCE seminar in Turkmenistan

Representatives of Turkmenistan's State Committee for Television, Radio and Cinematography, lawmakers, journalists and officials from relevant ministries and research and educational institutions discussed broadcasting regulation and new models of broadcasting at an OSCE-supported seminar. The event took place in Ashgabat on 21 and 22 May 2018.

International experts presented different models of broadcasting, focusing on the respective advantages and challenges of public service, private and commercial television. Special attention was paid to best international practices and national experiences of the countries with transitional models.

'In January, the Mejlis of Turkmenistan passed the Law on Television and Radio Broadcasting. The adoption of this law is an important step towards enhancing the national media legislation and bringing it into compliance with international standards and the requirements of the modern media environment,' said Ambassador Natalya Drozd, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

She also noted that the seminar provided an opportunity to share best practices of transition to new models of broadcasting and facilitate discussions on efficient mechanisms of broadcasting regulation to promote the pluralism of broadcast media.

The seminar included interactive group discussions on possible models of broadcasting at the national and regional level and issues pertinent to the establishment of private broadcasting companies, including the development of the business model and identification of the audience and content. The participants exchanged views on private television and competition, highlighting the importance of the company's organizational structure and strategy.

The seminar was organized as part of the OSCE Centre's Project 'Co-operation in the area of enhancing media legislation and promoting freedom of expression'.