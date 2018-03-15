OSE Immunotherapeutics : Receives Approval in Europe to Resume Patient Accrual for Phase 3 Tedopi® Clinical Trial in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients Following Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Treatment

Regulatory News:
OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE),
today announces that the Company has received a positive opinion in
Europe through the Voluntary Harmonisation Procedure (VHP) to resume
patient accrual in the global Tedopi®
Phase 3 trial, based
on the revised protocol already approved in the U.S.
The approval from Israeli competent authorities to initiate the trial
adds Israel to the U.S. and to seven European countries for the
redeployment of the international Phase 3 Tedopi® trial.
The Tedopi® Phase 3 trial is being conducted in patients with Non-Small
Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) who have failed a previous treatment with
PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors. The new strategy addresses a
specific patient population in immune escape, where there are currently
no approved therapies and a significant unmet medical need.
The trial is being conducted in two steps:
1. Global enrolment of approximately 100 patients and a performance
analysis of the survival data, with results expected in approximately
two years.
2. Based on this analysis, the observed clinical benefit of Tedopi® will
determine the registration strategy to be implemented in a second step.
"We are very pleased about resuming patient accrual in the Tedopi®
Phase 3 trial, now possible in all countries involved,” said
Dominique Costantini, CEO of OSE Immunotherapeutics. “By specifically
reactivating T lymphocytes, our Tedopi® neoepitope product is
particularly interesting in immune escape after checkpoint inhibitors,
now considered as standard treatments for advanced lung cancer.”
The Tedopi® Phase 3 trial, Atalante 1, is evaluating the benefit of
Tedopi® in HLA-A2 positive patients with NSCLC at invasive stage IIIB or
metastatic stage IV, in 2nd or 3rd line treatment
following failure of a checkpoint inhibitor. The primary endpoint of the
trial is overall survival.
ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS
Our ambition is to become
a world leader in activation and regulation immunotherapies:
OSE
Immunotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development
of innovative immunotherapies for immune activation and regulation in
the fields of immuno-oncology, autoimmune diseases and transplantation.
The company has several scientific and technological platforms:
neoepitopes, agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, ideally
positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its first-in-class
clinical portfolio offers a diversified risk profile.
In immuno-oncology:
-
Tedopi®, 10 combined neo-epitopes to induce a specific T
lymphocyte activation. Phase III trial in advanced NSCLC: after
temporary pause of new patient accrual end of June 2017, new
recruitment strategy in December 2017, following the recommendation of
the trial’s Independent Data Monitoring Committee, to focus the trial
on patients who failed a previous treatment with a PD-1/PD-L1 immune
checkpoint inhibitor. In Q1 2018, after approvals from the competent
authorities, resume of patient accrual in the US and in Europe, and
initiation of the trial in Israel.
Phase II with Tedopi® in combination with an immune checkpoint
inhibitor planned in advanced pancreatic cancer, in collaboration
with GERCOR, a cooperative group of clinical research.
-
OSE-172, new generation checkpoint inhibitor targeting myeloid
cells via the SIRP-α receptor - In preclinical development for several
cancer models. Clinical program planned end of 2018.
-
OSE-703, cytotoxic monoclonal antibody against the alpha chain
of IL-7R - Under a research collaboration with Memorial Sloan
Kettering Cancer Center, New York.
In auto-immune diseases and transplantation:
-
FR104, CD28-antagonist in immunotherapy - Phase 1
trial completed – For the treatment of autoimmune diseases and for use
with transplantation - Licensed to Janssen Biotech Inc. to pursue
clinical development.
-
OSE-127, interleukin receptor-7 antagonist - In
preclinical development for inflammatory bowel diseases and other
autoimmune diseases. Clinical phase planned end of 2018. License
option agreement with Servier for the development and
commercialization.
The portfolio’s blockbuster potential gives OSE Immunotherapeutics the
ability to enter global agreements at different stages of development
with major pharmaceutical players.
Immunotherapy is a highly promising and growing market. By 2023, cancer
Immunotherapy could represent nearly 60% of treatments compared to less
than 3% of treatments currently*. The projected market is estimated to
be at $67 billion in 2018 **. There are more than 80 autoimmune diseases
that represent a significant market including major players in the
pharmaceutical industry with sales towards $10 billion for the main
products. The medical need is largely unmet and requires the provision
of new innovative products involved in the regulation of the immune
system.
*Citi Research Equity
**BCC Research
Forward-looking statements
This press release
contains express or implied information and statements that might be
deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE
Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These
information and statements include financial projections that are based
upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics’
management in light of its experience and its perception of historical
trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future
developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.
These
forward-looking statements include statements typically using
conditional and containing verbs such as “expect”, “anticipate”,
“believe”, “target”, “plan”, or “estimate”, their declensions and
conjugations and words of similar import.
Although the OSE
Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking
statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics’
shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of
such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not,
and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond
the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual
results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or
implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks
include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE
Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance.
This press release includes only
summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics
Reference Document filed with the AMF on 28 April 2017 under the number
R.17-038, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year
2016, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ website.
Other than
as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press
release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to
update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.
