OSI Hardware Expands Data Center Hardware Business with Addition of Server-Storage Division Manager K.C. Killoran

Santa Barbara, CA, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANTA BARBARA, CA – OSI Hardware , an OSI Global IT service, and a leading vendor of IT hardware and support services, today announced it has significantly expanding its data center hardware offerings, naming K.C. Killoran as Global Product Manager to head up the company’s Server & Enterprise Storage practice. In making the announcement, Christian Saunders, president and co-founder of OSI Global IT, said the move is in support of OSI Hardware’s continued success in the major enterprise and telecom sectors in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and emerging markets.

As a trusted technology partner to organizations worldwide, the OSI Hardware, OSI Optics, and Systain business units of OSI Global IT empower their customers to avoid unnecessary expenditures, minimize complexity, and maximize their IT budget's purchasing power.





“Recent double-digit revenue growth of leading server OEMs is providing our OSI Hardware and OSI Optics business units with tremendous opportunity as organizations seek out preowned and surplus hardware and value-priced, high quality optics to maximize their IT buying power”, Mr. Saunders commented. “Adding the expertise of an industry veteran such as K.C. further enhances our abilities relevant to the architecture and implementation of data center solutions, as well for sourcing in-demand preowned OEM products for this important market.”

Based in Santa Barbara, Calif. with branch offices in most major U.S. cities and overseas in Amsterdam, OSI Hardware is one of the industry’s highest volume resellers of secondary market servers, routers, switches and new optical transceivers, cables and accessories. To meet the growing global demand for fiber optical networking solutions and third-party maintenance, the company recently launched a full line of OSI Optics-branded transceivers and Systain , a new division which offers more flexible and cost-efficient IT support services.

“The increasing use of virtualization and need for resources to support cloud-IT hybrid environments is driving demand for storage area network solutions, switches, power supplies, and server memory,” stated Mr. Killoran. “We’re delighted that OSI Hardware customers familiar with our responsive service, deep discounts, and Lifetime Warranty can now look to us for the entirety of their data center needs.”

In addition to the company’s ‘repair or replace’ Lifetime Warranty provided across all product categories (routers, switches, servers, OSI Optics-branded fiber optic products), Mr. Saunders said that the company’s Systain IT maintenance services provide 24/7/365 U.S.-based Level 2/3 engineering support as a value-priced replacement or supplementary resource to Cisco Smart Net Total Care and other OEM programs.

“Our goal is to make it easy to identify and order the best solutions for your data center and IT infrastructure and provide you with immediate access to virtually all popular OEM products,” Mr. Saunders added.

Enterprise Servers :

IBM Pseries, iSeries, xSeries

SUN/Oracle – x86, UNIX-Solaris

HPE Proliant

Dell PowerEdge

Cisco-UCS

SAN & Storage:

EMC VNX, VMAX, Isilon, Data Domain

NetApp FAS, E-Series

IBM XIV, Storwize, D/N Series

HDS AMS, USP, VSP, HUS

SAN Switching:

Brocade 4, 8, 16GB Switching/Directors

Cisco MDS 8, 16GB Switching/Directors

Visit OSI Hardware and Systain online to download Gartner reports on third-party market alternatives to OEM optics and IT maintenance services.