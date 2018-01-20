Log in
OSI SYSTEMS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against OSI Systems Inc. - OSIS

01/20/2018 | 04:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 5, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against OSI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq:OSIS), if they purchased the Company’s securities between August 16, 2013 and December 6, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of OSI Systems and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-osis/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 5, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

OSI Systems and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On December 6, 2017, Muddy Waters Research reported several allegations of corrupt business practices by the Company. Specifically, that an Albania concession was acquired through bribery or other improper measures; an unannounced transfer of 49% of its project company, S2 Albania SHPK, to an Albanian holding company for consideration of less than $5.00; and, based on information from former employees, other unlawful acts including improper sales, bribery and fraud.

On this news, the price of OSI Systems’ shares plummeted $24.55 per share, or 29.2%.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
