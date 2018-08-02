Log in
OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – August 2

08/02/2018 | 01:15pm CEST

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - August 2Press Release | 08/02/2018

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Quantum Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: QEGY) Quantum intends to develop, construct and operate a state-of-the-art, energy efficient, full slate oil refinery including a storage tank farm and associated facilities in Stoughton, Saskatchewan, Canada (the Stoughton Refinery). The Stoughton Refinery, when fully developed and operating, will be designed with a 40,000 barrel per day facility utilizing Bakken sweet crude produced from the Bakken formation in the province of Saskatchewan province. The Stoughton Refinery will be designed to use light sweet crude feedstock from the Bakken formation in the Viewfield oil field area to refine the light shale crude oil from the Bakken formation of the Viewfield oil field area of Saskatchewan, Canada to produce a limited number of products for the local market. Quantum intends to utilize Bakken crude as the feed stock since it would be the most plentiful crude slate in the Viewfield oil field area where the Stoughton Refinery will be located. Quantum intends to refine and sell a variety of refined products to customers, including natural gas liquids, gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, drilling mud oil, ultra-low sulfur fuel oil, and sulfur and feedstocks.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feedï»¿

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 11:14:06 UTC
