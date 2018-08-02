OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – August 2

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - August 2Press Release | 08/02/2018

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following company is approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Quantum Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: QEGY) Quantum intends to develop, construct and operate a state-of-the-art, energy efficient, full slate oil refinery including a storage tank farm and associated facilities in Stoughton, Saskatchewan, Canada (the Stoughton Refinery). The Stoughton Refinery, when fully developed and operating, will be designed with a 40,000 barrel per day facility utilizing Bakken sweet crude produced from the Bakken formation in the province of Saskatchewan province. The Stoughton Refinery will be designed to use light sweet crude feedstock from the Bakken formation in the Viewfield oil field area to refine the light shale crude oil from the Bakken formation of the Viewfield oil field area of Saskatchewan, Canada to produce a limited number of products for the local market. Quantum intends to utilize Bakken crude as the feed stock since it would be the most plentiful crude slate in the Viewfield oil field area where the Stoughton Refinery will be located. Quantum intends to refine and sell a variety of refined products to customers, including natural gas liquids, gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, drilling mud oil, ultra-low sulfur fuel oil, and sulfur and feedstocks.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for this company on www.otcmarkets.com.

