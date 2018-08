OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – August 7

OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies - August 7Press Release | 08/07/2018

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Amarillo Gold Corp. (TSX-V: AGC; OTCQB: AGCBF) Amarillo Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company committed to building shareholder value by focusing on the discovery and development of gold resources in Brazil.

Riverside Resources, Inc. (TSX-V: RRI; OTCQB: RVSDF) Riverside is a well-funded Prospect Generator that has demonstrated consistent growth by generating an exciting portfolio of gold, silver and copper projects over its ten-year history. Leveraging its in-house technical knowledge, Riverside's geologists use the Company's mineral location database a vast treasury of field knowledge spanning decades of research to uncover opportunities that might otherwise be overlooked.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed